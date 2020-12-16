Wins puts Mooresville player back in NFL’s postseason picture

Reeling from a three-game losing skid it took into the road game against the Giants, it also next-to-the-last away appearance on tap for the remainder of regular season play, Arizona quickly put doubts to rest in regards to stretching that skid to four.

The Cards, facing off against a New York entry riding the momentum-built crest of a four-game winning streak that it used to also rise to the top of the NFC's East Division, dashed out to a 13-0 advantage at the halftime break, never allowed the difference to dip below the double-digit barrier and used the final spread to dispute the mere three-point favorite in the spread it took into the game.

Most importantly of all with the final three crucial games left in regulation play still remaining to take place, the Cardinals cooked up the conquest to climb back into the thick of the playoff chase. Coupling their own efforts with a combination of outcomes rendered elsewhere across the league, the Cards moved back into a wild-card position by upping its overall record to the 7-6 mark.

In the process, Arizona stayed perched in a division that accounts for the only one in the entire NFC and one of just two such groups in the entire NFL – joining the American Football Conference’s North Division – that features as many as three of its teams housing better than break-even barriers apiece.