Wins puts Mooresville player back in NFL’s postseason picture

Back on the bubble.
Mooresville’s life-support system to a potential possible appearance in the upcoming National Football League’s postseason is once again plugged in.
Responding in part to a challenging pep talk held in private by a fellow team member, the Arizona Cardinals shrugged off the after-effects of both coast-to-coast jetlag and a season-worst losing streak to parlay a more-than-welcome dominating 26-7 victory over the New York Giants into moving back into position for a coveted playoff berth.
With the win, it served to make a success of the last of the four scheduled East Coast appearances to also bring him somewhat close to his native Mooresville home for current Arizona starting offensive right guard J.R. Sweezy. The verdict allowed the Cardinals to complete a break-even 2-2 standard to show for all of their outings against such opposition.
Digging deeper into the weekend contest’s aftermath, the favorable outcome also allowed Arizona to polish off the season with a perfect 2-0 record to show for affairs held against teams calling New York Home.
Previously, the current third-place entry in the ultra-competitive NFL National Football Conference’s West Division had notched road wins opposite the New York Jets to account for their only other East Coast triumph. In between, the Cards were dealt defeats by the Carolina Panthers – in a game in which Mooresville native Sweezy made his closest possible appearance to his hometown – and New England Patriots.
Reeling from a three-game losing skid it took into the road game against the Giants, it also next-to-the-last away appearance on tap for the remainder of regular season play, Arizona quickly put doubts to rest in regards to stretching that skid to four.
The Cards, facing off against a New York entry riding the momentum-built crest of a four-game winning streak that it used to also rise to the top of the NFC's East Division, dashed out to a 13-0 advantage at the halftime break, never allowed the difference to dip below the double-digit barrier and used the final spread to dispute the mere three-point favorite in the spread it took into the game.
Most importantly of all with the final three crucial games left in regulation play still remaining to take place, the Cardinals cooked up the conquest to climb back into the thick of the playoff chase. Coupling their own efforts with a combination of outcomes rendered elsewhere across the league, the Cards moved back into a wild-card position by upping its overall record to the 7-6 mark.
In the process, Arizona stayed perched in a division that accounts for the only one in the entire NFC and one of just two such groups in the entire NFL – joining the American Football Conference’s North Division – that features as many as three of its teams housing better than break-even barriers apiece.
In sharp contrast, the NFC’s East Division that counts most recent Arizona victim New York Giants as a member consists of all teams owning losing records.
In large part, it was the Cardinals recently-maligned offensive unit that counts Sweezy as a prime participant that proved up to the challenge of helping push the team in the right direction. Arizona cleared the path for the covering of nearly 160 yards gained on the ground against a defensive unit that entered play as the fourth-ranked rush defense in the NFL. For good measure, the Cards tacked on an additional 244 yards through the airways. Aiding the effort, Arizona failed to account for a single turnover.
Defensively, Arizona held the Giants to just a single touchdown while also forcing the Giants into multiple turnovers.
It gets no easier from here. The Cardinals return to their home State Farm Stadium site in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon against a Philadelphia Eagles team coming fresh off a startling upset of current NFC South Division leading New Orleans.
It’s the next-to-the-last game for Arizona to take place at home, where no fans will be allowed to be in attendance, and last one on the schedule taking place against non-division competition.
