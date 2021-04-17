With area-aided assistance, 49ers set soccer showdown stage

Showdown set.

With again assistance from a local player, the Charlotte men’s soccer team did its part to star in a marquee match-up with as much at stake as has been all season.

The 49ers used Mooresville native and current junior class forward Preston Popp’s team-leading sixth goal of the season to stand up as the difference maker in a 1-0 nudging past Florida International University. That served to put the Niners in position to ascend to an even higher pedestal.

The triumph allowed Charlotte, now ranked No. 12th nationally for its highest such standing of the season, to take over outright ownership of the first-place position in the Conference USA standings.

It has the possibility of being even better.

The outcome allowed the 49ers to merit their appearance in the C-USA regular-season finale serving as the league’s championship match with a chance at securing the circuit’s automatic invite into the NCAA tournament set to get underway later this month.

Charlotte, 6-2-1 overall and – more importantly – 6-0 in the C-USA ranks, will tangle with No. 9 ranked Marshall, 8-2-2 and 5-0-1 in the title tilt set to take place today.