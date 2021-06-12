With final flurry, Devils outweigh Wildcats in wrestling finale

The drama outweighed the stakes.
The familiar wrestling teams from neighboring rivals Lake Norman and Mooresville duked it out head-to-head with crosstown bragging rights and official final standing status in the I-Meck Conference ranks up for grabs.
With no dual-team berths during a first-time-ever and most likely one-time-only spring season, Mooresville was able to parlay its run of three consecutive weight class wins into the securing of a 42-26 decision.
The Blue Devils rattled off favorable weight class outcomes in each of the final three matches to pull free and clear for the win.
The verdict was rendered in what was each entry’s fourth and final of as many as appearances in the regular-season’s final week’s worth of wrestling. It also formally distanced the two teams in the final updated I-Meck standings as well.
By picking up the win, Mooresville prevailed in all but one of its last four bouts to shore up an official second-place finish in the final ranks. While in the past that would have more than solid enough to secure a dual-team bid for postseason play, the N.C. High School Athletic Association decided that phase of the playoffs will not take place this season due to COVID-19.
As for Lake Norman, the suffering of the only setback issued over the course of its final four affairs saddled the Wildcats with the official third-place finish in the I-Meck ranks and left them completely out of any dual-team consideration.
As expected, each of the two teams took turns taking charge before the final bell rang to bring the matter to a close.
With the action getting underway at the 182-pound weight class, Mooresville’s Desmond Jackson kicked off the match with a win by technical fall.
Lake Norman then responded with back-to-back wins by way of a major decision earned by Carson Floyd at 195 pounds and a win by decision logged in by Sakarri Morrison at 220 pounds to take its first lead of the match.
The Devils then collected consecutive wins by pinfalls from teammates Austyn Barton at 285 pounds and Calvin Nguyen at 106 pounds, respectively, to regain the edge.
The Wildcats’ trio of Noah Murray at 113 pounds ,doing so by pin, Patrick Iacoves at 120 pounds, by decision, and Brody Neal at 126 pounds, with a forfeit, to move back in front.
Wins by the Devils’ Jaiden Noblezada at 132 pounds by pin, and Davis Freeze at 138 pound with a major decision put Mooresville back in charge.
Lake Norman’s Eli Murray earned a major decision at 145 pounds that served to set the stage for the final flurry.
In straight set fashion, the all Blue Devils’ threesome consisting of Jake Emmert at 152 pounds, with a decision, Luke Goodin at 160 pounds, via pin, and Brady Rabb at 170 pounds, also courtesy of a pin, helped draw the issue to a close and send the host team to the win.
The match ended the regulation segment of the season for both teams.
Mooresville tuned up for the outing by prevailing in all but one of its three matches prior to the finale.
The Devils banked an 84-0 win over fellow I-Meck member West Charlotte alongside a 37-27 victory over non-league entry Orange High. The Devils dropped a 36-22 defeat against league entry Hough High that for all practical purposes was used to determine this rare season’s conference championship.
In the tightly-contested affair with Hough, the lone win by pin picked up by Mooresville came courtesy of Jake Emmert at 152 pounds. Additional points for the Devils came in the form of distance-going decisions each collected by Barton at 285 pounds, Caleb Tate at 195 pounds and Collin Neith at 113 pounds, as well as via major decisions secured by 132-pounder Freeze and 220-pound entry Ray Watson.
Against Orange High, pin wins were collected by Jake Emmert, Tate and Barton, while Austin Emmert at 120 pounds and Freeze each emerged with wins by decision. Goodin racked up a major decision, while Nguyen was handed a win by forfeit.
For Lake Norman, it entered the marquee meeting with Mooresville riding a three-match win streak all coming at the expense of rival I-Meck entries. The Wildcats downed Mallard Creek, 51-30, dropped Vance, 68-0 and also drilled West Charlotte, 84-0, to keep in place their shot at the second-place spot.
In the win over Mallard Creek, pin wins apiece were collected from Neal, Eli Murray, Evan Chouinard at 160 pounds, Christian Seibers at 170 pounds, Floyd and Sam Martin at 285 pounds. Iacoves worked his way to a major decision, while Hayden Fann scored a tech fall at 152 pounds. Lightweight 106-pound entry Josh Russell was awarded a forfeit.
In the triumph over Vance, forfeits ruled as wins via that manner were gifted to Russell, Noah Murray, Neal, Daniel Benei at 138 pounds, Eli Murray, Chouinard, Seibers, Michael Levine at 182 pounds, Floyd and Martin.
Iacoves and Fann each made their presence felt with matching wins by major decision in their respective weight class ranks.
Wrestlers from both Lake Norman and Mooresville will help form the field for participation in the NCHSAA West Region individual competition at I-Meck Conference member Mallard Creek on Tuesday. From that affair, the top four finishers in each weight class will merit the right to advance on into later this month’s state individual championship finals.