With final flurry, Devils outweigh Wildcats in wrestling finale

The drama outweighed the stakes.

The familiar wrestling teams from neighboring rivals Lake Norman and Mooresville duked it out head-to-head with crosstown bragging rights and official final standing status in the I-Meck Conference ranks up for grabs.

With no dual-team berths during a first-time-ever and most likely one-time-only spring season, Mooresville was able to parlay its run of three consecutive weight class wins into the securing of a 42-26 decision.

The Blue Devils rattled off favorable weight class outcomes in each of the final three matches to pull free and clear for the win.

The verdict was rendered in what was each entry’s fourth and final of as many as appearances in the regular-season’s final week’s worth of wrestling. It also formally distanced the two teams in the final updated I-Meck standings as well.

By picking up the win, Mooresville prevailed in all but one of its last four bouts to shore up an official second-place finish in the final ranks. While in the past that would have more than solid enough to secure a dual-team bid for postseason play, the N.C. High School Athletic Association decided that phase of the playoffs will not take place this season due to COVID-19.