With hits, Wildcats advance to West Regional semifinals

The hits – with few misses – keep right on coming.
Lake Norman’s boys lacrosse team is responsible for that.
The Wildcats, second-seeded entries from their Conference 16 ranks, posted a second consecutive on-paper-at-any-rate upset of a fellow member of the current N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class West Region postseason field with flare in the form of a 13-1 toppling of Myers Park.
Doing so while staying on the go on the road as a result of its No. 14 seed among the 16 teams comprising the region’s field, Lake Norman knocked off the No. 11 seeded Myers Park entry to also extend its own season as deep as third-round play in the ongoing lacrosse playoffs. To get the team’s playoff party started earlier in the procedure, the Wildcats defeated a No. 3 regional seed to merit the second-round berth.
By piling up the points in the process, the Wildcats also upped their overall standard for the season to the 11-5 level upon reaching third-round play equivalent to the West Region’s final four field semifinals and elite eight stage of overall statewide play. It continues to allow this year’s edition to remain in the second-season picture as a representative of a program that has already previously proven itself to be practically a perennial state championship contender to boot.
Continuing to make itself right at home on the road to also emerge as the lowest-seeded team by far – courtesy of its double-digit status — still standing in postseason play hailing from the West Region ranks, Lake Norman gathered in multiple goals from players representing different positions and collected at least one successful shot from a total of eight players overall to prevail.
However, it may well been the team’s defensive display that served to steal this particular show.
Anchored in the net by the efforts of goalkeeper Parker Todd, the Wildcats defensive unit limited Myers Park to just a single goal that was the lowest total allowed by any other team across the state also keeping its campaign alive. Doing his particular part to captain the feat, keeper Todd racked up a total of 11 saves.
Also helping strengthen the defensive stand featured the performances put forth by the cast consisting of Kyle Van Rooyen, Brian Garcia, Aiden Corrigan, Mason Stark, Ben Johnston and Shane Supek.
In addition to holding its opponent to just a lone goal, Lake Norman’s eventual 12-goal winning margin was tied for the widest such spread of any other team across the state in the 4A class ranks for any other second-round winner as well.
Offensively, the Wildcats collectively combined to fill the team’s net with goals.
For the second straight time in as many by-seeding-status alone upset of a higher-standing foe, Lake Norman’s Aiden Schook was the star of the show. The attacker donned a hat trick-plus total of four goals that upped his personal total for the two playoff appearances alone to nine for the course of postseason play.
He was not alone in managing to land more than one on-target shot. Fellow attacker Peter Geraffo was joined by midfielder JD Shellenberger in accounting for a pair of goals apiece. Also aiding the attack, solo strikes each were supplied by attacker Cole Castillo as well as middies Hayden Chicon, Andrew Marks, Kier McKnight and Quinn Haines.
It took teamwork to make them all take place. Assists were dished out from the crew comprised of attackers Schook, Castillo, Geraffo, Tyler Nichols and Tyler Palehonki as well as courtesy of midfielders Shellenberger and Marks.
Buoyed by becoming one of two members of the C-16 roster to make it as far as third round play, being accompanied in that regard by circuit regular-season champion Hough High, Lake Norman moves on into the West Region semifinals to face off against No. 2 overall seed Charlotte-based Ardrey Kell in play set to take place on Monday night. That winner will then advance to take on either No. 5 seed Hough or No. 8 seed Northwest Guilford in the regional finals for a shot at making it to later this month’s state title match.
Should the Wildcats make it that far, it would not be the first time for the program. Twice, Lake Norman has housed the boys 4A class champions, doing so in 2012 and duplicating the feat in ’18, and the program boasts of a total of five appearances total in a state title tilt.