With hits, Wildcats advance to West Regional semifinals

The hits – with few misses – keep right on coming.

Lake Norman’s boys lacrosse team is responsible for that.

The Wildcats, second-seeded entries from their Conference 16 ranks, posted a second consecutive on-paper-at-any-rate upset of a fellow member of the current N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class West Region postseason field with flare in the form of a 13-1 toppling of Myers Park.

Doing so while staying on the go on the road as a result of its No. 14 seed among the 16 teams comprising the region’s field, Lake Norman knocked off the No. 11 seeded Myers Park entry to also extend its own season as deep as third-round play in the ongoing lacrosse playoffs. To get the team’s playoff party started earlier in the procedure, the Wildcats defeated a No. 3 regional seed to merit the second-round berth.

By piling up the points in the process, the Wildcats also upped their overall standard for the season to the 11-5 level upon reaching third-round play equivalent to the West Region’s final four field semifinals and elite eight stage of overall statewide play. It continues to allow this year’s edition to remain in the second-season picture as a representative of a program that has already previously proven itself to be practically a perennial state championship contender to boot.