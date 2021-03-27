With jump start, Wildcats rally to win season’s softball debut

Funny what a little added incentive can do.
Trailing by a half dozen runs less than three full innings into its regular-season and at-home debut, Lake Norman’s softball team erupted for enough runs in its very next at-bat to erase that entire deficit and used the outburst to set sail on an eventual 13-6 triumph over fellow I-Meck Conference member Hough High.
The rally made the Wildcats a victor in what was originally the first of two games on tap before the latter was forced to be postponed by bad weather.
As a result, Lake Norman heads back out into action owning the 1-0 overall and early I-Meck ledgers that will practically remain neck-and neck all season. With all of the state’s softball teams limited to just 14 games as a result of a mandate made by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association, nearly all of the Wildcats’ contests will be restricted to those taking place against common in-conference counterparts.
Once getting started in its debut, the home team proved difficult to stop. The previously scoreless Wildcats pushed seven runs across home plate in the bottom half of the third inning to take a lead they would never lose. Lake Norman tacked on a trio of runs apiece in each of its next two plate appearances, all the while keeping Hough’s Huskies scoreless to account for the final winning spread.
In the pitcher’s circle, the duo of starter Linda Moore and reliever Kendall Robinson combined to allow the six runs on 10 hits while striking out six. Offensively, home runs tagged on the part of both Moore and Samantha Ladowski hitting near the top of the lineup accounted for the loudest blows as they paced a crew of Madison Sawyer, Hannah Rongo, Amelia Rider and Haleia Sweifach all finishing with a pair of base knocks apiece. Rongo accounted for a trio of runs batted in, while both Moore and Ladowski plated two teammates each.
Lake Norman takes aim at continuing its early season success when making up a game postponed by heavy rain by making the short activity bus ride just across town to take on arch-rival and fellow I-Meck entry Mooresville on Monday. First pitch for the game that was originally scheduled to take place earlier this week is set for 5:30 on the MHS softball diamond.