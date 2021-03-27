With jump start, Wildcats rally to win season’s softball debut

Funny what a little added incentive can do.

Trailing by a half dozen runs less than three full innings into its regular-season and at-home debut, Lake Norman’s softball team erupted for enough runs in its very next at-bat to erase that entire deficit and used the outburst to set sail on an eventual 13-6 triumph over fellow I-Meck Conference member Hough High.

The rally made the Wildcats a victor in what was originally the first of two games on tap before the latter was forced to be postponed by bad weather.

As a result, Lake Norman heads back out into action owning the 1-0 overall and early I-Meck ledgers that will practically remain neck-and neck all season. With all of the state’s softball teams limited to just 14 games as a result of a mandate made by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association, nearly all of the Wildcats’ contests will be restricted to those taking place against common in-conference counterparts.