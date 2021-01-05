With little fanfare, Davidson women’s team hits stride

Ever so quietly considering the conditions, another Davidson College basketball team is making some major noise.
In the continued wake of COVID-19 that continues to place a limit on the number of on-site followers in attendance, the Davidson women’s basketball team is earning itself some place in the quality time in the limelight.
In a second straight affair that came down to the wire, the Wildcats relied on their fourth-quarter free throw shooting to ultimately prevail and defeat fellow Atlantic 10 Conference member George Mason, 61-57, inside Belk Arena.
With the win, Davidson remains undefeated in A-10 play, at 3-0, and is the only team in the league with three wins.
Adding to the effort, the victory over the Patriots also marks the Wildcats' sixth straight win this season, setting the program's longest win streak since Davidson won six in a row from Jan. 20 to Feb. 9, 2013.
Three 'Cats players scored in double-figures, also managing that particular sharing-the-wealth feat for the seventh straight game.
After a slow start, Davidson and George Mason were tied up at just nine points apiece through the first quarter. The Wildcats finally found their groove in the second period and took a 15-13 lead over the Patriots. Near the three-minute mark at the close of the frame, the home team kick started a 9-4 Wildcat run, allowing Davidson to pull away to a 31-27 lead by halftime. Through the second quarter, the 'Cats shot a game-best 56.3 percent from the floor, off 9-of-16 shooting and shot 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.
Davidson carried its strong second frame efforts into the third, as the 'Cats expanded their lead to 35-27. In holding the Patriots to only 12 third-quarter points, Davidson led by as many as 14 points through the stretch, and went into the final 10 minutes of work with a solid 51-39 point lead intact.
It was no easy task, however, in preserving the outcome. Davidson counted on free throws down the stretch, as the Wildcats connected on five of their final six shots from the charity stripe to lock in the Wildcats' 61-57 win.
Davidson will return to play Friday night for a 5 p.m. tip off at UMass, before taking on Rhode Island on Sunday in a contest that will be regionally televised on CBSSN.