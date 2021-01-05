With little fanfare, Davidson women’s team hits stride

Ever so quietly considering the conditions, another Davidson College basketball team is making some major noise.

In the continued wake of COVID-19 that continues to place a limit on the number of on-site followers in attendance, the Davidson women’s basketball team is earning itself some place in the quality time in the limelight.

In a second straight affair that came down to the wire, the Wildcats relied on their fourth-quarter free throw shooting to ultimately prevail and defeat fellow Atlantic 10 Conference member George Mason, 61-57, inside Belk Arena.

With the win, Davidson remains undefeated in A-10 play, at 3-0, and is the only team in the league with three wins.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Adding to the effort, the victory over the Patriots also marks the Wildcats' sixth straight win this season, setting the program's longest win streak since Davidson won six in a row from Jan. 20 to Feb. 9, 2013.

Three 'Cats players scored in double-figures, also managing that particular sharing-the-wealth feat for the seventh straight game.