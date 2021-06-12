With win, Wildcats await word of pending postseason play

Roll call.
When the official announcement of teams to be selected for the upcoming week’s worth of fast-turnaround-style play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A postseason play is released Sunday, Lake Norman’s baseball team is now fully guaranteed to have its name called out loud.
Although all but already assured of that being the case heading in, the Wildcats locked into the second and final available playoff position in their I-Meck Conference ranks in style with an inning-shortened, 13-0 triumph over North Mecklenburg.
With the win coming in the first of the two sessions scheduled to take place between the pair to conclude the regular-season for both, it pushed Lake Norman to the 10-3 mark for both the season overall and, more importantly, in the pivotal updated I-Meck ranks.
With the records sitting side-by-side throughout the duration of regulation play, the ledger in the I-Meck served to secure the winning Wildcats with a minimum two-game cushion over the next-best and third-place ranking entry in the circuit standings with just one more affair on tap for each.
As a result, and with COVID-19 hanging over this year’s extended season and serving to also trim the number of second-season entries practically in half, it’s now a full-grown fact that Lake Norman will merit the right to receive the I-Meck’s final number-two seed for postseason play.
Proving to belong there came with relative ease in opening the season series with North Meck’s Vikings in worth-being-there fashion. The Wildcats failed to surrender a run, held the Vikings to just a single hit courtesy of a two-armed pitching performance and turned up the offensive heat over the course of a single turn at-bat in particular to prevail.
Leading by a mere 2-0 mark through two full innings of play, Lake Norman tallied eight runs alone in the top half of the third frame to bust open the affair. The tacking on of a final three runs in the visiting half of the fifth polished off the feat. By holding the Vikings without a run throughout, the issue drew to close following North Meck’s turn at the plate the last of the fifth due to the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.
It marked the eighth time overall among the team’s total number of 10 wins that it failed to require the use of all seven regulation innings to emerge as a victor.
Starting and winning pitcher Luke Schmolke was the welcome recipient of the run support that wound up allowing the Wildcats to tie their second highest total of the season so far in regards to runs scored in a single game. Schmolke teamed with reliever Jared Smith to complete the one-hit shutout, the two also combining to strike out as many as 12 Vikings batters.
Offensively, damage came in short order as well. The cast of Grayson Peel, Caleb Douthit, Aaron Herbst, Hunter Sherrill, Brian Hearn and Smith all collected one base hit apiece, with none of the efforts resulting in extra-base knocks. Sharing the wealth in the run-producing department as well, the duo of Herbst and Jacob Reeves drove home two runs apiece during an attack that saw eight different hitters account for at least one run batted in each.
Lake Norman headed back into action for one final time in regular-season play when also closing out the at-home segment of its schedule by playing host to North Meck. The Wildcats will then await what is now assured word of their postseason status when that release becomes official no later than Sunday afternoon.
By receiving the No. 2 seed from the I-Meck, it is also almost an accepted fact that Lake Norman will make its playoff debut on the road when that segment of the second season gets underway beginning on Tuesday. Under the NCHSAA’s fast-paced postseason schedule, each of the first three rounds of the baseball playoffs will be held over the course of a mere five-day span.