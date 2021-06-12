With win, Wildcats await word of pending postseason play

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Proving to belong there came with relative ease in opening the season series with North Meck’s Vikings in worth-being-there fashion. The Wildcats failed to surrender a run, held the Vikings to just a single hit courtesy of a two-armed pitching performance and turned up the offensive heat over the course of a single turn at-bat in particular to prevail.

Leading by a mere 2-0 mark through two full innings of play, Lake Norman tallied eight runs alone in the top half of the third frame to bust open the affair. The tacking on of a final three runs in the visiting half of the fifth polished off the feat. By holding the Vikings without a run throughout, the issue drew to close following North Meck’s turn at the plate the last of the fifth due to the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.

It marked the eighth time overall among the team’s total number of 10 wins that it failed to require the use of all seven regulation innings to emerge as a victor.

Starting and winning pitcher Luke Schmolke was the welcome recipient of the run support that wound up allowing the Wildcats to tie their second highest total of the season so far in regards to runs scored in a single game. Schmolke teamed with reliever Jared Smith to complete the one-hit shutout, the two also combining to strike out as many as 12 Vikings batters.