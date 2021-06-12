With wins, Mooresville closes out era as reigning state champions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s been a great run,’’ said Jeff Burchett, Mooresville’s head coach and a product of the program, upon welcoming some of the returning players back to the MHS field for a pre-game ceremony. “Few teams have been state champions for two years. We were not really able to celebrate the accomplishment during last year. This is something they can never take away from us.”

Mooresville used its appearance out on the field to add to the season-ending salute.

Starting senior pitcher Nick Merriman, who also collected the win as a then-sophomore in the final game of the best-of-three series during the 2019 state finals, hurled a complete-game shutout and played a personal hand in recording the game’s final out when covering first base on a force-out flip in the top half of the seventh inning. Merriman failed to allow a run on four hits while striking out eight, including whiffing the side in order in the top half of the sixth.

Merriman also played a solid role on the offensive front as well. He paired base hits with each of them knocks also accounting for at least one run batted in. Teammates Reed Sullivan, Jake Poris, Drew Park, Jake Modrak and Aiden Picciano each also added the attack with a base hit apiece.