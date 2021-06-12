With wins, Mooresville closes out era as reigning state champions

A win-win proposition.
Mooresville High School’s baseball team collected its fourth home-and-home season series sweep over an as-many member of its I-Meck Conference crowd and, as a result, boosted its record for the season well over the break-even barrier. This may very well have also been its final regular-season appearance as the reigning N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class state champion.
Saluting that achievement in a delayed tribute to as many returning members of that state title team of two years ago as possible in attendance, the Blue Devils celebrated the feat on last time with a 7-0 blanking of I-Meck member Mallard Creek.
The outcome — coming in a game that Mooresville athletic administrators actually moved up one day from its originally-schedule play date due to weather related concerns — came on the heels of earlier-in-the-week’s, 12-5 downing of the same Mallard Creek Mavericks.
Combined, the final two decisions shored up the Devils’ official third-place finish in the updated I-Meck ranks with a 9-5 standard to show for all games played as well as those held against fellow circuit entries.
In past seasons, the ledger would have been well worth rewarding Mooresville with at least a wild-card bid into state postseason play. However, with this year’s playoff field trimmed practically in half and allowing for only the top two finishers in each league to merit a second-season bid, it’s all but assured that the Blue Devils will not even be included in the field for a potential defense of their two-year-old state 4A class title.
“It’s been a great run,’’ said Jeff Burchett, Mooresville’s head coach and a product of the program, upon welcoming some of the returning players back to the MHS field for a pre-game ceremony. “Few teams have been state champions for two years. We were not really able to celebrate the accomplishment during last year. This is something they can never take away from us.”
Mooresville used its appearance out on the field to add to the season-ending salute.
Starting senior pitcher Nick Merriman, who also collected the win as a then-sophomore in the final game of the best-of-three series during the 2019 state finals, hurled a complete-game shutout and played a personal hand in recording the game’s final out when covering first base on a force-out flip in the top half of the seventh inning. Merriman failed to allow a run on four hits while striking out eight, including whiffing the side in order in the top half of the sixth.
Merriman also played a solid role on the offensive front as well. He paired base hits with each of them knocks also accounting for at least one run batted in. Teammates Reed Sullivan, Jake Poris, Drew Park, Jake Modrak and Aiden Picciano each also added the attack with a base hit apiece.
Previously, a mid-game run surge on the part of the Devils proved to be the difference. Mooresville overcame a 2-0 deficit that was in place from the bottom half of the first inning by scoring seven runs in the top of the fourth frame and tacking on five more strikes in the opening half of the fifth to turn the tide leading to the eventual 12-5 final.
Starting and winning pitcher Ian Bingham was joined on the mound by staff members Clay Coil, Jay Leonard and Braeden Major. As a crew, they allowed the five runs on seven hits while combining efforts to chalk up nine strikeouts.
At the plate, Merriman cranked out a home run and a double among his team high three hits, coming just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Chad Harvey paired base hits, while doubles apiece delivered by both Poris and Modrak allowed them to headline a list that also included Picciano and Park with a base rap apiece.
The regular season now complete, Mooresville is expecting to be idle when the list of teams set to participate in this year’s postseason is officially released no later than Sunday afternoon. As a result, it will serve to officially draw a close to the Blue Devils’ two-year rule as state 4A class champions.