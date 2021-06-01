Woodlawn puts new No. 1 at head of athletic department

There is now a new number-one in charge of the athletic department at an area-based school.

Mooresville’s Woodlawn School has named Michelle “Shellee” Young as its new athletic director, taking over effective immediately for Paul Capodanno.

Young will oversee all of the Trailblazers sports programs. She has a background including championships at the high school and collegiate levels as well as development of physical education curricula and serving as a department chair and teacher. She will oversee all athletic programs at Woodlawn as well as the independent K-12 school’s summer sports offerings.

“Shellee brings a special blend of experience that will benefit all Woodlawn students including those who aspire to play collegiate sports,” said Paul Zanowski, head of school for Woodlawn, in a news release announcing the hire. “She has mentored, guided, and supported students through the college recruiting process, and she will be a valuable partner to our athletes and their parents.”

Prior to Woodlawn, Young worked for five years as the AD at Linden Hall, an independent school in Pennsylvania. Her experience includes 20 years as a head coach in soccer, cross country, track & field and as an assistant basketball coach, at the high school and collegiate levels.