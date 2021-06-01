Woodlawn puts new No. 1 at head of athletic department

There is now a new number-one in charge of the athletic department at an area-based school.
Mooresville’s Woodlawn School has named Michelle “Shellee” Young as its new athletic director, taking over effective immediately for Paul Capodanno.
Young will oversee all of the Trailblazers sports programs. She has a background including championships at the high school and collegiate levels as well as development of physical education curricula and serving as a department chair and teacher. She will oversee all athletic programs at Woodlawn as well as the independent K-12 school’s summer sports offerings.
“Shellee brings a special blend of experience that will benefit all Woodlawn students including those who aspire to play collegiate sports,” said Paul Zanowski, head of school for Woodlawn, in a news release announcing the hire. “She has mentored, guided, and supported students through the college recruiting process, and she will be a valuable partner to our athletes and their parents.”
Prior to Woodlawn, Young worked for five years as the AD at Linden Hall, an independent school in Pennsylvania. Her experience includes 20 years as a head coach in soccer, cross country, track & field and as an assistant basketball coach, at the high school and collegiate levels.
“I am excited to provide students with experiences that will help them learn and grow in ways that will benefit them for the rest of their lives,” said Young. “Sports are an extension of the academic curriculum at Woodlawn, and the school’s sense of community and its culture align with beliefs and values that I hold true.
Capodanno, known as “Coach Cap,” has served as Woodlawn AD and boys basketball coach for two years. He said he’s looking to just coach basketball.
“It’s best for me to pursue what in my heart,” he said. “I wish Woodlawn nothing but the best. I really enjoyed the community there.”
Woodlawn School is a member of the 1A Southern Piedmont Athletic Association in the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association.
Woodlawn fields 13 teams in girls and boys basketball, cross country, track and field, swimming, boys tennis, and girls volleyball. The girls basketball team did not compete the last two seasons, and hired former WNBA player Alexis Hornbuckle as head coach last fall. Capodanno said the pandemic played a role in the team not forming for the 2020-21 season.