 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Words of wisdom
View Comments
top story

Words of wisdom

Only $5 for 5 months
straight talk.jpg

Dale and Mark Miller give Colton Byers some words of wisdom.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Pointers prove pivotal over the course of a career for any aspiring young baseball player. Mooresville’s Colton Byers received plenty at various times in the past. Byers was privy to words of wisdom being shared by the likes of fellow area products as well as same-family prospects Dale (left) and Mark Miller. The siblings each toiled for at least one season apiece as members of the Mooresville Spinners, the area’s college-level and wooden-bat franchise that recently completed its seventh season of play. Byers wound up being part of the conversation provided by both players during talks held at the fence over the course of play in games involving the two Millers during their Spinners playing days

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Home sweet home
Sports News

Home sweet home

  • Updated

As if the sports team in place at Mooresville High School’s combination soft ball/baseball facility weren’t already aware, there is now a new …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics