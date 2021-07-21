Wrestlers make weight as All-I-Meck Conference selections

Worth their weight.
A weight room full of gold-medal local wrestlers has combined to fill all but two of the 14 weight class divisions with entries deemed worthy of receiving conference-wide recognition.
The first-ever– and perhaps last – spring season official All-I-Meck Conference wrestling roster places a combined 17 members of the neighboring rivals Lake Norman High School and Mooresville High School based on the official release of the end-of-season honors made earlier this week.
Doubling up in as many as five of the weight class ranks in the process, athletes representing the combined Wildcats and Blue Devils mats, occupy 12 of the divisions to make their presence felt.
Of the two teams, it is Mooresville’s that paves the way. The Blue Devils, second-place finishers during the course of regular-season wrestling, actually shared the I-Meck’s overall honor of housing the most members to merit all-circuit attention with Hough High—a team that captured the league’s regular-season title by the placing of 10 weight class entries on the list.
Lake Norman, whose Wildcats chimed in with a third-place placement during the league segment of the season, chimed in with seven members of its roster to also be so singled-out for their various efforts.
Members of the same two teams wound up suiting up All-I-Meck wrestlers in the same weight classes a total of five times.
Despite relative success on the part of both programs, no member of either team was specifically selected to receive any of the limited number of outstanding individual awards distributed by the I-Meck.
From the Mooresville wrestling line-up card, grapplers set to receive all-conference honors by weight division and recently-completed grade class include: Calvin Nguyen, 106 pounds, freshman; Collin Neith, 113 pounds, junior; Davis Freeze, 138 pounds, sophomore; Johnny Merriman, 145 pounds, freshman; Jake Emmert, 152 pounds, senior; Luke Goodin, 160 pounds, senior; Brady Rabb, 170 pounds, freshman; Caleb Tate, 195 pounds, senior; Ray Watson, 220 pounds, sophomore; and Austyn Barton, 285 pounds, senior.
From Lake Norman’s camp, All-I-Meck wrestlers by weight and grade class feature: Noah Murray, 113 pounds, freshman; Patrick Iacoves, 120 pounds, junior; Brody Neal, 16 pounds, junior; Eli Murray, 145 pounds, junior; Hayden Fann, 152 pounds, junior; Carson Floyd, 195 pounds, senior; and Sakarri Morrison, 220 pounds, junior.
Each program stretched the extension of their strange spring seasons as far as possible by sending representatives into the 4A class state finals.
Of that bunch, Mooresville’s 160-pounder Goodin wound up with the most to show by polishing off a 31-1 overall showing with the capturing of the state gold medal to cap his senior season.
Other state finalists from the Blue Devils were: Nguyen, Neith, Freeze, Emmert, Tate, Watson and Barton.
From Lake Norman, state qualifiers consisted of: Noah Murray, Eli Murray, Iacoves, Neal, Floyd and Morrison. Both Floyd and Morrison advanced to the championship finals of their respective weight classes.
For the first time, the state’s high school wrestling season was held during the spring. It was moved from its more traditional time of year due to COVID-19.
Current expectations are anticipating that all of the state’s prep sports taking place during the 2021-22 school sports year that gets underway early next month will be held at their more commonly-known time of year. As a result, wrestling will return to its winter sports season time frame.