Wrestlers make weight as All-I-Meck Conference selections

Worth their weight.

A weight room full of gold-medal local wrestlers has combined to fill all but two of the 14 weight class divisions with entries deemed worthy of receiving conference-wide recognition.

The first-ever– and perhaps last – spring season official All-I-Meck Conference wrestling roster places a combined 17 members of the neighboring rivals Lake Norman High School and Mooresville High School based on the official release of the end-of-season honors made earlier this week.

Doubling up in as many as five of the weight class ranks in the process, athletes representing the combined Wildcats and Blue Devils mats, occupy 12 of the divisions to make their presence felt.

Of the two teams, it is Mooresville’s that paves the way. The Blue Devils, second-place finishers during the course of regular-season wrestling, actually shared the I-Meck’s overall honor of housing the most members to merit all-circuit attention with Hough High—a team that captured the league’s regular-season title by the placing of 10 weight class entries on the list.

Lake Norman, whose Wildcats chimed in with a third-place placement during the league segment of the season, chimed in with seven members of its roster to also be so singled-out for their various efforts.