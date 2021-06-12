Wrestling weight watchers near heavyweight season segment

Weight watchers, watch out.

This upcoming week marks the beginning of the end of a most rare high school wrestling season indeed.

With the regular-season segment of the state’s wrestling schedule drawing to a close as of the end of the week, the start of the sport’s first-ever spring season’s postseason is now just a few days away.

Qualifiers for the individual phase of second-season competition, it also accounting for the only portion of the playoffs that will be held this year, have only until Tuesday to reach their required weight limits.

Regional competition being used to determine the field for later this month’s state individual wrestling finals is on track to get underway at sites all across the state. Entries from local programs are among those included in the mix.

Wrestlers from rivals Mooresville and Lake Norman will be helping form the field for the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class West Regional affair. That segment of the wrestling’s shortened postseason is on tap to take place on fellow I-Meck Conference member Mallard Creek High School’s mats on Tuesday.