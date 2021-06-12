Wrestling weight watchers near heavyweight season segment

Weight watchers, watch out.
This upcoming week marks the beginning of the end of a most rare high school wrestling season indeed.
With the regular-season segment of the state’s wrestling schedule drawing to a close as of the end of the week, the start of the sport’s first-ever spring season’s postseason is now just a few days away.
Qualifiers for the individual phase of second-season competition, it also accounting for the only portion of the playoffs that will be held this year, have only until Tuesday to reach their required weight limits.
Regional competition being used to determine the field for later this month’s state individual wrestling finals is on track to get underway at sites all across the state. Entries from local programs are among those included in the mix.
Wrestlers from rivals Mooresville and Lake Norman will be helping form the field for the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class West Regional affair. That segment of the wrestling’s shortened postseason is on tap to take place on fellow I-Meck Conference member Mallard Creek High School’s mats on Tuesday.
In keeping with a non-traditional setting for a sport that is normally conducted during the winter season, the regional will also take on a different look as well. Unlike in past seasons when it took as many as two days to determine state finals qualifiers, all of the wrestling will be held during a single day’s gathering. To make that happen, no consolation round competition will be held.
From the regional, each of the top two finishers from each of the weight classes will be the ones earning the right to advance on into this year’s state finals. In years past, the top four wrestlers from each weight division have merited state finals invites. The field will be trimmed this year due to COVID-19.
From the regional field, those making it far as the weight class finals will be rewarded with final bids.
The NCHSAA 4A class finals, like those also taking place in each of the other three classifications, will be held on the campus of a current organization member for one of the few times in the sport’s history. Mooresville and Lake Norman entries meriting the right to do so will advance on into the state 4A finals slated to be held at Glenn High School in Kernersville on June 26.
No dual-team playoffs will be held this season.
This marks the first time that the state’s high school wrestling season has been conducted during the spring. Expectations remain in place that are anticipating that the high school wrestling season returns to its more traditional time of year during the 2021-22 school sports year.