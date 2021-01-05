Youth also among excited season-opening participants

Not all the additional hoopla in place surrounding this week’s official start of the public school-related basketball season is being experienced exclusively by the region’s more advanced-level participants.
Youth is also being served as well.
Coinciding with the beginning of drastically adjusted regular-season schedule at the high school level that could actually get underway as early as Monday, Mooresville Middle School will also be headed full bore into what has all the appearance of a much-different looking campaign just a tad later in the same week.
MMS will be doubling-up the courts effective this week with competition in both its hardwood programs at the same time.
In the not-too-distant past prior to precautions employed due to the COVID-19 threat, Mooresville Middle engaged in separate season schedules for its two levels of play.
MMS designates its eighth-grade program as varsity and identifies its seventh-grade program as the junior varsity. Prior to this season, each of the levels engaged in their campaigns at separate times.
That will not be the case this season, which gets underway for all on Thursday.
The school’s varsity and jayvee girls and boys teams will all be appearing on the court at the same time and against the same fellow Rowan/Iredell Middle School Conference opponents as well. The major change will involve the sites.
While the two girls MMS teams will be facing off against counterparts at one site, the two boys teams will be taking on matching foes at corresponding alternate sites. Two girls games and two boys games will be held.
The exceptions to the rule will be in situations, such as the one evolving on the scheduled opening day of play on Thursday, when opposing programs are unable to field teams at both the eighth-grade varsity and seventh-grade junior varsity level.
On opening day, only the MMS girls varsity team will be in action when also making its home court debut against a Knox Middle program that is only fielding one girls team this season. That same day, both MHS boys teams will be in action at Knox.
As it the case at all levels, additional protocols are being employed due to COVID-19 concerns. All team personnel, players as well as coaches, along with on-site administrators, officials and all in attendance will be required to wear facial coverings at all times. In regards to attendance, each site will be limiting the number of in-person spectators at any given time. In cases where multiple games are being held, it is being recommended that locations be completely emptied between games and all conditions be fully sanitized prior to the playing of a second game.
Regular-season play for the MMS teams will start this week and continue through the first full week of February. As is the case with the high school programs, teams will be limited in regards to the number of games that can be played.
Additional surrounding middle school level programs housed out of the area are on track to start their basketball seasons later in the month. The duo of The Brawley School and Lakeshore Middle, both members of the Iredell-Statesville Schools system, are slated to engage in regular-season play beginning the middle of January that also involves both varsity and jayvee programs.