Youth also among excited season-opening participants

While the two girls MMS teams will be facing off against counterparts at one site, the two boys teams will be taking on matching foes at corresponding alternate sites. Two girls games and two boys games will be held.

The exceptions to the rule will be in situations, such as the one evolving on the scheduled opening day of play on Thursday, when opposing programs are unable to field teams at both the eighth-grade varsity and seventh-grade junior varsity level.

On opening day, only the MMS girls varsity team will be in action when also making its home court debut against a Knox Middle program that is only fielding one girls team this season. That same day, both MHS boys teams will be in action at Knox.

As it the case at all levels, additional protocols are being employed due to COVID-19 concerns. All team personnel, players as well as coaches, along with on-site administrators, officials and all in attendance will be required to wear facial coverings at all times. In regards to attendance, each site will be limiting the number of in-person spectators at any given time. In cases where multiple games are being held, it is being recommended that locations be completely emptied between games and all conditions be fully sanitized prior to the playing of a second game.