Youth soccer showcase helps kick out the mid-winter chill

Chill out.
The area wound up being saturated by fuel helping fan the flame used to combat some of the lingering mid-winter cold.
It emerged in the form of a weekend-long and field-filled affair involving high-caliber youth girls and boys soccer teams hailing from across North Carolina as well as several additional states.
Matters were conducted courtesy of the Independence Friendlies officially hosted by the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club that counts what was formally known as the Lake Norman Soccer Club among its constituents.
The CISC is housed out of the Cornelius area and still makes use of the area facilities what were also previously employed by the LNSC.
The artificial turf fields at Mooresville’s Mazeppa Road Park complex were once again filled with action taking place practically non-stop over the course of a two-day span.
What are actually two complete regulation-sized soccer fields consisting of a weather-deterrent turf surface making them playable in practically all conditions wound up being divided into a total of four smaller-size fields in order to accommodate play in several of the gender-based and age-level divisions.
Mooresville’s Mazeppa location was one of several throughout the region serving as site hosts.
The various female and male entries comprised of players age 11-19 were divided into color-coded groups all based on gender, ages and phases of playing experience.
In the case of the Mooresville location, it served as the home of specific teams competing in the various color-coded categories.
The area site featured appearances by girls teams forming the Navy Division comprised of those competing in the 10-and-under and 11-U brackets.
Also, boys teams also forming the Navy Division convened on the field forming 9-U, 10-U and 11-U teams.
For the most part, countering teams composing the matching age and gender groups competed against each other. However, on the final of the two days of action, a portion of the schedule called for same-aged teams made up of girls only and boys only to square off against each other.
The Friendlies were the year’s first of a number of scheduled appearances to be held courtesy of the Charlotte Independent Soccer Club in the immediate surrounding area.