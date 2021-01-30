Youth soccer showcase helps kick out the mid-winter chill

Chill out.

The area wound up being saturated by fuel helping fan the flame used to combat some of the lingering mid-winter cold.

It emerged in the form of a weekend-long and field-filled affair involving high-caliber youth girls and boys soccer teams hailing from across North Carolina as well as several additional states.

Matters were conducted courtesy of the Independence Friendlies officially hosted by the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club that counts what was formally known as the Lake Norman Soccer Club among its constituents.

The CISC is housed out of the Cornelius area and still makes use of the area facilities what were also previously employed by the LNSC.

The artificial turf fields at Mooresville’s Mazeppa Road Park complex were once again filled with action taking place practically non-stop over the course of a two-day span.

What are actually two complete regulation-sized soccer fields consisting of a weather-deterrent turf surface making them playable in practically all conditions wound up being divided into a total of four smaller-size fields in order to accommodate play in several of the gender-based and age-level divisions.