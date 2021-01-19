State Briefs

Lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus
RALEIGH — A state lawmaker in North Carolina has announced that he's tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Raleigh News & Observer reports that state Rep. Brian Turner made the announcement on Monday.
Turner is a Democrat who represents House District 116 in Buncombe County. He posted on Facebook that he contact people who might've been exposed.
"These are some of the hardest phone calls I have ever had to make," Turner wrote. "No one wants to be responsible for exposing someone to a potentially deadly disease."
Turner said he was not at the N.C. State Legislative Building for the first day of the legislative session last Wednesday. He said he plans to return to the General Assembly on Jan. 27 if his symptoms improve. That's when the House session convenes.
Turner said there was no specific event to which he can link his exposure. The lawmaker has been an advocate for wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.
Danny Britt, a Republican state senator, had tested positive for the coronavirus last summer.
County vaccine waitlist website crashes
RALEIGH — A website that allows seniors to join a waitlist for getting the coronavirus vaccine has crashed in North Carolina's Wake County.
Wake County spokeswoman Stacy Beard told WRAL on Tuesday that hundreds of thousands of people visited the website within seconds of each other.
"The sheer volume is immense," she said.
County officials had created the waitlist system so people wouldn't have to wait in lines to get a vaccine. After signing up online or by phone, they will get a call when a vaccine appointment is available.
The website is designed to allow Wake County residents who are 65 years old and older to join a waitlist.
Those who qualify can register for the waitlist by calling 919-250-1515 or online at wakegov.com/vaccine.
"This is not a first-come, first-served system," Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria said. "We are prioritizing those in greatest need. If you are 75 and up, we are prioritizing you. We're also prioritizing folks who used to be in the (Phase) 1A qualification."
Bicyclist die after collision with car
CHARLOTTE — Authorities in North Carolina are investigating the death of a 14-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Freedom Drive and Berryhill Road shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators said Jaden Tyre Slade had stopped his bicycle at the intersection on Berryhill Road at a red light and intended to cross Freedom Drive.
An 81-year-old motorist on Freedom Drive was approaching the intersection with a green light for his direction of travel.
The driver said Slade pulled in front of him and he could not avoid the collision.
Investigators said Slade was crossing within a crosswalk but against the traffic signals and a pedestrian crossing signal indicating not to cross.
Slade died of his injuries on Sunday.
— From wire reports