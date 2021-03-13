State Briefs

NC on track to make all eligible for shot
RALEIGH — All North Carolina adults who want a COVID-19 shot are on track to be eligible for one by May 1, state health officials said Friday.
The development comes in response to an announcement President Joe Biden made Thursday night directing governors and health officials in all states, tribes and territories to make people 18 and over eligible no later than May 1.
"North Carolina has continued to move through its vaccine phases quickly and equitably, and we are on track to meet the timeline outlined by President Biden's announcement," the state Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
Biden noted during his address that being eligible isn't the same as receiving a shot.
"Let me be clear: That doesn't mean everyone's going to have that shot immediately, but it means you'll be able to get in line beginning May 1," Biden said.
Nearly 1 in 5 North Carolinians, or 2 million people, have been at least partially vaccinated since the state began distribution in December, according to DHHS data. The state will expand eligibility on April 7 to essential workers not yet vaccinated before moving to the general public.
Man charged in fatal shooting of teen
RALEIGH — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another teen at a park in Raleigh.
Police said in a news release that Daniel Monserrate was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Waly Malike Faye.
The News & Observer reports that police found Faye on Feb. 4 near a playground at Brentwood Park after a 911 caller reported finding a person with a head injury. Faye died the next day.
Faye attended Sanderson High School, according to his obituary.
Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown told the City Council on Tuesday that young people account for many of the victims and perpetrators of gun violence in the city.
"We are seeing younger people who are victims," Deck-Brown said. "We are seeing younger people who are suspects. And not all of them are living to tell the story."
Investigators: 2 die in crash in police chase
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Two people inside a SUV whose driver did not stop for police in North Carolina have died in a crash after officers chased them into South Carolina, authorities said.
The driver of the SUV was wanted for several felonies when a North Carolina trooper in Cleveland County tried to pull him over Thursday evening, Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said.
Officers chased the SUV into South Carolina and the driver lost control and crashed into a tree in Gaffney, troopers said.
The driver, Preston Emory Grant, 25, and passenger, Simms Leigh Ottinger Wilson, 37, were thrown from the SUV and died at the scene of the wreck, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said.
Both were from Shelby, North Carolina, Fowler said.
A North Carolina trooper crashed his vehicle during the chase but was not seriously injured. Mueller said.
Woman charged in 2010 death of newborn
WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities in North Carolina say that a woman has been arrested on charges that stem from the death of her newborn child more than a decade ago.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Jennifer McMillan Crow, 44, of Walkertown, was arrested Tuesday.
Winston-Salem police said that she was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of the infant known as "Therese, the Little Flower." An arrest warrant said that Crow is accused of killing her unnamed infant child on Sept. 11, 2010.
Crow was released on an unsecured bond set at $100,000 and is scheduled to appear in court March 25. She declined to comment to the newspaper on Thursday when reached by phone and asked about the charges against her.
Police said the baby's body was found in a container outside a Planned Parenthood office in Winston-Salem. After no one came forward to identify her, she became known as "Therese, the Little Flower."
The girl was buried on Sept. 29, 2010, at Lewisville United Methodist Church in Lewisville. About 120 mourners attended the baby's funeral.
Police said that investigators developed new leads in the cast last fall after reviewing some evidence that was gathered in 2010. Authorities said that information led to Crow.
Man accused of sex with teen over six years
HALIFAX — A North Carolina man is accused of engaging in sex acts with a teenager over a six-year period, a sheriff's office said.
Halifax County deputies filed multiple charges against Ronnie Sanderson, 31, of Scotland Neck, including felony statutory rape of a person who is 13, 14, or 15, and felony statutory sexual offense of a 13, 14, or 15 year old, news outlets report.
Deputies said the crimes took place between 2008 and 2014. They learned of the sexual offenses back in November and Sanderson was arrested on Thursday, the sheriff's office said.
Sanderson was jailed on a $150,000 secured bond and has an April 22 court date, the sheriff's office said. It's not known if he has an attorney.
— From wire reports