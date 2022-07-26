Statesville woman named district executive for Piedmont Council

The Piedmont Council, BSA, has welcomed Allison Benfield as the newest member of its professional team.

Benfield joined the Piedmont Council as the district executive of the Gemstone District serving Iredell County.

Although Benfield may be new to professional Scouting, she has been involved as a leader for many years. Her leader experience started at the East Carolina Council’s Croatan Trails District as a Tiger den leader for her son’s den. She now serves as a troop committee member for Troop 327 of the Lakeland District in Sherrill’s Ford, where her son is a member and her husband, Rex, is an assistant Scoutmaster. In addition, she serves as the Cubmaster for Pack 327.

Benfield’s professional experience has centered around the human services field for more than 15 years, the last 10 spent at vocational rehabilitation.

She also is a veteran, having served four years in the Army. During her tenure, she worked as a fuel handler, administration clerk and in security. Her service included deployments to South Korea and Iraq, and she finished her military career as an sergeant.

Benfield lives in Statesville with her husband and their two children, Ethan, a First Class Scout, and Bella. She looks forward to working with the volunteers and Scouts of the Gemstone District. As a believer of the Scouting program and a volunteer leader, Benfield said she is thankful to have this opportunity to serve our community.