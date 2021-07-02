Summer celebration and Field of Flags ceremony set for July 3

The Lowe’s YMCA and the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club are joining together to present two special community events, the annual Field of Flags and the July 3 Summer Celebration.

All are invited to visit the Lowe’s field, 170 Joe V. Knox Ave., Mooresville, to see the more than 600 American flags on display, and enjoy live music from Rockie Lynne, food trucks and fireworks that evening.

Flags were placed July 1 with a special first flag ceremony conducted. Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins placed the first flag, after which John Hedley, executive director of the Welcome Home Veterans, placed the second, followed by organizers Marlo Mikeal and David Campbell, co-chairs of the Exchange Club’s Field of Flag committee, and Ashley Morgan, executive director of the Lowe's YMCA.

Many club members, YMCA personnel and volunteers were on hand to get the field ready for the special weekend. Flags may be purchased online at https://mooresvillelknexchange.org or on-site at the YMCA through July 3 at 3 p.m. for $35 each in honor or memory of a veteran or first responders.