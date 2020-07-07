Survivor Series is a stinker

Nice try. For the record, nary a single entry made a commitment to participate. That’s as in zero, zilch, nada. I even Googled and then actually visited the German subscription-based Babbel application online website in order to compile additional ways to say the same thing in other languages. In short and not so sweet, the effort — to copy some lyrics from a familiar Christmas holiday song — stinked, stank and stunk.

We made the offer to allow all possible players to take their own time completing each event and, with witnesses in tow, turn in their finished forms. We gave them a full month to comply. Still, nothing.

Thinking back to yet another one of my many mistakes that I wish could be corrected, perhaps I went about the process all wrong. As mentioned in the previous piece, the naysayers — who since then seem to have multiplied — are laughing out loud at the fact that their premonition of few if in fact any takers came through to be true in shining colors. It seems I had far more faith in the ability of potential participants than actually existed.

I consider myself much more informed. I am not about to give up this project without a fight.

So, in one more of what many may say is another attempt gone awry, I will be taking a more direct role in the proceedings. I will make individual contact with ones I consider worthy of taking the challenges and coerce as many as five of them to engage in the various affairs.

I still have the written contract commitment on the part of sponsors willing to provide rewards in the form of door prizes and donated sports-related merchandise. As a primary drawing card, I am also in negotiations to see just how much of a financial commitment that can be made so as to not cross any forbidden barriers.