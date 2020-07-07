Survivor Series is a stinker

Pee-ew! What smells?
My bad. It’s me. Well, indirectly anyway.
Recall if you will, and if you do then congratulate yourself for being apparently among the very fortunate few, that just a little more than a month ago, I went way out — too far out as it turns out — on a small limb and attempted to generate some interest in this particular space in what wound up ultimately being an ill-fated effort to stage the region’s first-ever Sports Survivor Series.
As a gentle reminder, I compiled a short list of what I considered just about every-day athletic activities and encouraged any and all interested to attempt them at a record pace. Again in the form of a memory card, the casting call included: 1)the most number of made basketball free throws out of 25 attempts; 2)the most number of three-point ringers managed in Corn Hole from regulation distance also out of 25 tosses; 3)the most number of pool balls pocketed out of 25 shots; 4)the fastest clocked time in a one-mile distance run; 5)the fastest clocked time in a 2-mile bicycle ride; 6) the most number of bull’s-eyes made out of 25 dart throws from the standard 8-foot distance; 7) the most number of holes-in-one made during an 18-hole round of miniature golf; 8) the most number of strikes thrown from a regulation softball/baseball pitching rubber out of 25 pitches; 9) the most number of successful soccer shots on goal from 20 yards away out of 25 kicks; and 10), the most number of successful shots landing in the preferred player’s box out of 25 tennis serves.
Nice try. For the record, nary a single entry made a commitment to participate. That’s as in zero, zilch, nada. I even Googled and then actually visited the German subscription-based Babbel application online website in order to compile additional ways to say the same thing in other languages. In short and not so sweet, the effort — to copy some lyrics from a familiar Christmas holiday song — stinked, stank and stunk.
We made the offer to allow all possible players to take their own time completing each event and, with witnesses in tow, turn in their finished forms. We gave them a full month to comply. Still, nothing.
Thinking back to yet another one of my many mistakes that I wish could be corrected, perhaps I went about the process all wrong. As mentioned in the previous piece, the naysayers — who since then seem to have multiplied — are laughing out loud at the fact that their premonition of few if in fact any takers came through to be true in shining colors. It seems I had far more faith in the ability of potential participants than actually existed.
I consider myself much more informed. I am not about to give up this project without a fight.
So, in one more of what many may say is another attempt gone awry, I will be taking a more direct role in the proceedings. I will make individual contact with ones I consider worthy of taking the challenges and coerce as many as five of them to engage in the various affairs.
I still have the written contract commitment on the part of sponsors willing to provide rewards in the form of door prizes and donated sports-related merchandise. As a primary drawing card, I am also in negotiations to see just how much of a financial commitment that can be made so as to not cross any forbidden barriers.
Give me the rest of this month. If I again fail, which is more than likely the case, I will not remain at the plate for a third pitch. I will accept the strikeout, take my bat and go back into the dugout for good.
