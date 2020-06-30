Sweet! Spinners receive professional aid to recover from sour stretch

When all else fails, seek a professional for assistance.

The Mooresville Spinners heeded just such advice when serving up a welcome supply of sugar to help spice a soured midway stretch of their collegiate-level, wooden-bat baseball season.

Doing so on the Charlotte-based Truist Field serving as the home site of the presently idle Class Triple-A Minor Baseball League member Charlotte Knights, the visiting Spinners halted a three-game losing skid — their longest of the season to date — and gloved just their second favorable outcome over the course of the last five games with a solid, 5-2 defeat of the Piedmont Pride on a hot and muggy Monday afternoon.

The dealing of just the second Southern Collegiate Baseball League loss to the Pride, currently sitting outright alone atop the updated circuit standings and also the reigning postseason tournament champions, came on the heels of an otherwise difficult period for the Spinners. They entered the mid-afternoon affair reeling from the three straight setbacks, two of them coming opposite fellow SCBL foes.

Mooresville weathered some weather-related delays only to drop a 14-5 decision to the non-league member Thomasville Hi-Toms a day after being drilled at home by a 12-6 doubling at the hands of the circuit rival Carolina Vipers. That outcome came after the Spinners salvaged a split of an on-the-road doubleheader with the SCBL Concord Athletics, winning the opener, 11-4, before enduring a 9-2 defeat in the closer.

Combined, the latest verdicts enable the Spinners to resume a somewhat limited July Fourth holiday schedule owning a 4-8 overall record that includes a 4-4 ledger to show for all clout-carrying SCBL contests.