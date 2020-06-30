Sweet! Spinners receive professional aid to recover from sour stretch

When all else fails, seek a professional for assistance.
The Mooresville Spinners heeded just such advice when serving up a welcome supply of sugar to help spice a soured midway stretch of their collegiate-level, wooden-bat baseball season.
Doing so on the Charlotte-based Truist Field serving as the home site of the presently idle Class Triple-A Minor Baseball League member Charlotte Knights, the visiting Spinners halted a three-game losing skid — their longest of the season to date — and gloved just their second favorable outcome over the course of the last five games with a solid, 5-2 defeat of the Piedmont Pride on a hot and muggy Monday afternoon.
The dealing of just the second Southern Collegiate Baseball League loss to the Pride, currently sitting outright alone atop the updated circuit standings and also the reigning postseason tournament champions, came on the heels of an otherwise difficult period for the Spinners. They entered the mid-afternoon affair reeling from the three straight setbacks, two of them coming opposite fellow SCBL foes.
Mooresville weathered some weather-related delays only to drop a 14-5 decision to the non-league member Thomasville Hi-Toms a day after being drilled at home by a 12-6 doubling at the hands of the circuit rival Carolina Vipers. That outcome came after the Spinners salvaged a split of an on-the-road doubleheader with the SCBL Concord Athletics, winning the opener, 11-4, before enduring a 9-2 defeat in the closer.
Combined, the latest verdicts enable the Spinners to resume a somewhat limited July Fourth holiday schedule owning a 4-8 overall record that includes a 4-4 ledger to show for all clout-carrying SCBL contests.
Spinners 5, Pride 2
Backed by the sight of some of the tallest buildings in downtown Charlotte when making their first-ever appearance on the Truist Park — formerly BB&T Ballpark — site to face off against the front running Pride, the Spinners backed a solid one-two pitching punch to bag the much-needed decision.
Starting and winning hurler Hunter Harritan (Huntersville, Marshall University) teamed with reliever Jason Hudak (Mooresville, UNC Wilmington) to limit the Pride to the two runs on seven hits while striking out seven. The appearance by the latter was of particular importance. Current Pride head coach is Joe Hudak.
Offensively, C.J. Neese (Greensboro, N.C. State University) banged a double among his team-high two hits, while Jacob Whitley (Clemmons, UNC Charlotte) slugged a home run and also accounted for four runs batted in to help headline a crew comprised of Brayden Combs (Fort Mitchell, KY, Rice University), Justin Fox (Concord, Erskine College), Anthony Hennings (Weddington, Elon University) and Houston Koon (Wilkesboro, Campbell University) with a base knock each. Combs and Fox, the latter with a run batted in, each also cracked a double.
The game was the first of as many as three scheduled by the Spinners to take place against the Pride at the Truist Field site. Other outings are on tap for later this month, each of them also taking place during the week and featuring early afternoon starting times. Games against the pair pit teams that account for each of the past two SCBL tournament titles.
Hi-Toms 14, Spinners 5
In the non-league outing against the Hi-Toms, the 14-5 loss was spiced by a home run, a double and the accounting of all five runs batted in from Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College). Catcher Whitley pounded out three base hits.
Vipers 12, Spinners 6
In the home outing vs. the Carolina Vipers, the Spinners jumped on top early before getting jumped on late in being tagged with the 12-6 defeat.
Pitchers Brennen Oxford (Durham, NH, Wake Forest University), Jake Landis (Gastonia, Pfeiffer University), Noah Eaker (Cherryville, CVCC), Hudak and Tyler White (Huntersville, Tusculum College) all took turns toeing the mound. Starter Oxford was tagged with the decision. Combined, they allowed the 12 runs on 14 hits and were betrayed by a total of five fielding errors.
At the plate, a limited attack was sparked by both a triple and double off the bat of Wade Chandler (Apex, UNC Asheville), while Koon also came through with a base knock.
Spinners 9, Athletics 4
DH, Game One
It was in the opener of the twinbill against the Concord Athletics when the Spinners shined courtesy of the 11-4 win.
On the mound, the all-hometown pair of pitchers J.P. Perez (Mooresville, UNC Asheville) and Jackson Reid (Mooresville, Lenoir Rhyne University) held the A’s to the four runs on seven hits while also striking out seven. Starter Perez pocketed the win.
At bat, Davis Turner (Mooresville, Lenoir Rhyne University) legged out a triple among his two hits and also drove in four runs. Combs and Kye Andress (Stanley, Catawba Valley Community College) both belted a double apiece among their two safeties and were joined in that hit number department by Greene. Chandler also clubbed a two-base job, as the twosome of Max Lecroy (Asheville, Lenoir Rhyne) and Darien Farley (Denver, Caldwell Community) chimed in with single base hits each.
A’s 9, Spinners 2
DH, Game Two
In the nightcap, Mooresville came up short of the sweep in the 9-2 loss.
Pitchers Bryson Linkous (Mt. Holly, Catawba College), Sterling Thomas (Waynesville, Erskine College) and Andress combined to allow the nine runs on seven hits while fanning five.
In the hitting department, Turner swatted his first home run of the season and was joined by the likes of Chandler, Greene, Hennings, Nick Solomita (Denver, UNC Greensboro) and Spencer Bright (Iron Station, Carson Newman College) with solo shots each.
Upcoming schedule
Mooresville ventured back into action slated to follow up late Tuesday night’s home game back at Moor Park against the SCBL rival Lake Norman Copperheads, with results posted too late to be included in this edition, by staying in place on Wednesday as well to entertain the league member Concord Athletics used to kick off July’s slate. The Spinners step outside the circuit ranks to face off against the travel-tournament team Dry Pond in what also accounts for their last appearance on tap prior to the weekend’s arrival of the Independence Day holiday.{/div}
