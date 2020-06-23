Sweet then sour sums up area player’s play in N.C. Girls Jr. event

Sweet and sour.
That best serves to sum up the situation regarding Mooresville’s only entry and therefore its only shot at securing the coveted title in the 24th annual Carolinas Golf Association’s 24th annual North Carolina Junior Girls Golf Championship.
With weather wreaking havoc practically throughout the course of the competition, Mooresville’s Lauren Martin was able to survive through the shortened session of individual stroke play used to trim the field to a final sweet 16 only to then have her attempt at moving on through the field denied at that particular point.
The initial stroke-play portion used to determine the list of players reaching the final 16 was actually cut in half due to rain-related issues that hampered each of the first two days of scheduled play being held for the first time on Lenoir’s Cedar Rock Country Club course.
Martin, a recent member of Mooresville High School’s graduating Class of 2020, posted a single-day qualifying stroke play score of five-over-par 77 that easily allowed her to rank among the top 16 meriting berths into the head-to-head pivotal match-play segment of the affair’s scheduled play.
There, though, is where her potential title bid drew to a close.
Taking place in the opening round of the match play portion, Martin was defeated in the one-on-one showdown to end her stay.
Participation in the CGA’s N.C. Jr. Girls Golf Championship was conducted, as are all such attractions being held by the two-state organization, under strict supervision of the new COVID-19 tournament protocols being put into play. Failure to follow any of the required guidelines resulted in immediate disqualification from the field.
The affair, one of the first to take place as originally scheduled after the parent organization resumed its season following an earlier suspension of competitions in compliance with mandatory coronavirus concerns, consisted of both stroke-play and match-play procedures. All female amateur-status golfers ages 12-18 as of earlier this month who have not yet started college, are legal residents of North Carolina, are members of good standing of a CGA member club and owned a recognized United States Golf Association handicap at a member club were eligible to participate.