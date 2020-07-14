Team Penske driver posts history-making performance

The pride factor is beaming even more than usual at Mooresville’s Team Penske organization this week.

History is a big reason why that is the case.

Team Penske driver and Mooresville resident Austin Cindric won his first career oval race at the Kentucky Speedway one night before following it up with the most dominant win of his career in the second half of the Bluegrass State NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader.

In the process, the son of Team Penske President Tim Cindric became the first driver to win NASCAR national series scheduled stops on back-to-back nights at the same site since 1971. It was also the first time ever that a driver in the second-tier Xfinity Series accomplished the feat.

“I’m just so excited, this is all a credit to my team,” Cindric said. “What we did was really impressive because we came with one setup (the first) night and won the race and came with another setup (in the second race) and won again. That happens at the shop and with the guys on the box so all the credit to them, I’m the lucky one who gets to drive.”

The second race winner led 130 of the 200 laps in the record-breaking event that served to double the number of the most laps he had ever led in a single race.

As the laps led total indicates, this was the most dominant victory of the 21-year-old Cindric’s career — both in laps out front and the way he did it. He was leading the field by almost 12 seconds when a caution came out with 22 laps remaining for an incident between the two entries that were running second and third at the time.