Team Penske puts third entry in NASCAR’s playoff picture

Mooresville-based Team Penske qualified its third driver on the premier NASCAR Cup Series circuit for the season’s postseason championship chase following team member Ryan Blaney’s weather-marred and overtime victory in a rare Monday afternoon running of the Geico 500 held at the Talladega Superspeedway.
Blaney, driving Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford, prevailed by a scant 0.007 of a second over the next-best finishing entry in the field to also register his second win in a row on NASCAR’s longest track measuring at 2.66 miles.
With the win, Blaney joins rank and file with fellow Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski as drivers with at least one first-place finish apiece to show for races held so far this season. All drivers picking up a win automatically qualify for the season-ending championship competition.
Weather played a factor in the proceedings practically from the start. A lap was never even started when rain forced the race to be delayed by a day from its originally-scheduled date. Then, just 57 laps into the rescheduled affair, another arrival of rain resulted in an hour-long delay.
Once returning to the track, matters were then forced into additional turns around the site due to a multiple-car wreck taking place in the middle of the pack on the final scheduled lap of regulation racing.
In OT, Blaney was able to take the lead late and used the entire width of the race track to protect the top spot. He was then able to cross the start-finish line first to become the third member of the Team Penske organization to clock in with a win this season.
Somewhat overshadowing the accomplishment however was the situation surrounding the site taking place off the track. Increased tension in place due to the discovery of what appeared to be a race-related incident involving a noose found hanging in the team garage area of the sport’s only black driver served to put a drama-filled damper on the day’s proceedings.
Even with the win, Blaney was among the drivers taking exception to the cause by joining his fellow drivers in a showing of solidarity on their part.
“I think it’s great that everybody really came together,” said Blaney. “I don’t want it to be remembered as a terrible day or a bad day in NASCAR. I want it to be remembered as there was an incident and we all overcame it together and showed that we’re not going to take it anymore.”
He was also able to savor his individual organization’s showing.