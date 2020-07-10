THE PRICE IS RIGHT

You are the owner of this article.
Literally, hometown Mooresville Spinners product Jackson Reid gave the shirt off his back to some preferred customers attending Thursday night’s special Military Appreciation Night festivities. Following play, a live auction was held allowing fans to solicit bids for the purchase of the one-of-a-kind and one-time-only worn jerseys custom made for the special occasion. Reid, a product of Mooresville High School’s and now a member of the Lenoir Rhyne University’s baseball program, presented his jersey to the highest bidders as a keepsake item. Reid’s jersey sold for $85, contributing to a portion of the proceeds that will be used to benefit the Welcome Home Veterans program.

