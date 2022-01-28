Meet the Presidential litter- named after President's or First Ladies. Theodore, 2.5 months, male, Boxer/Hound mix, we estimate him to... View on PetFinder
After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time under the golden arches.
A touch of professional wrestling royalty comes to Mooresville this Saturday.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 9-15.
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 13-19. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The Cornelius congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop. Glen Sanders succeeds Nicholas Stowell who ser…
A 19-year-old from Mooresville was charged with statutory rape of a child after he was caught by a parent climbing out of the child’s bedroom …
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
The Mooresville Parks & Recreation Department recently received a $500,000 grant to assist with the continued revitalization of Liberty Park.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of…
