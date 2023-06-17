Tags
Two Huntersville teens died in a vehicle crash following a chase with the Mooresville Police Department, according to law enforcement officials.
Filmmaker Tiffany Rhodes not only discovered the Mooresville area as the perfect backdrop for “Match Struck” but as a place she wanted to call home.
A pair of good girls may have found their forever home after a video showcasing their inseparability went viral. Watch the viral video here.
To ensure all Mooresville High School seniors in the class of 2023 graduated debt free, Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church donated $2…
On April 20, Hilton Hotels & Resorts announced the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Mooresville as a winner of the prestigious Conrad Achieveme…