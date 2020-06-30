Threesome in mix for reduced CGA Women’s 4-Ball field

Three for the show.
The Mooresville area will have a trio of representatives, each of them taking different ties into play, as participants in this week’s 43rd annual Carolinas Golf Association Women’s Four-Ball Golf Championship.
Taking place at the host Catawba Country Club course in nearby Newton, this year’s affair that features the presence of as many as three former champions will once again take the shape of an individual 36-hole and stroke-place competition.
Play will continue through today.
From Mooresville, a threesome of players will be taking aim at the top prize. The cast of local entries include, listed in alphabetical order by last name, Kathryn Carson, Marti Ervin and Lauren Martin. All take with them connections to three separate golf courses as well.
Carson, already a winner on the CGA circuit, will officially be representing Gaston Country Club.
Ervin will be taking ties to her hometown Mooresville Golf Club facility into play.
And Martin will be teeing off on behalf of the Carolinas YOC of Charlotte.
All will be taking aim at winning the solo title.
As is the case with all such CGA events, the Women’s Four-Ball will also be held under the new COVID-19 Tournament Protocols. Strict adherence to all requirements is enforced. Failure to follow all procedures could result in immediate disqualification. A full list of the protocols can be obtained via the organization’s online web page.
Due to the continuing restrictions, this year’s affair will offer competition in only one division. Unlike in past years, only a Championship Division will be held. The tournament’s traditional Senior Division will instead take place at a later date.
Also, all players will be allowed to ride alone in golf carts. This year’s field has been reduced to just 52 participants.
Play will take shape in the form of back-to-back rounds of 18-hole apiece under the familiar four-ball stroke play.
Entry is open to any female amateur golfer who has reached her 13th birthday by July 1, 2020, maintains a residence in North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association and has an active recognized United States Golf Association individual handicap at a CGA club.
The CGA is a 501©(3) not-for-profit educational organization that was founded in 1909 to promote and to protect the game of golf in the Carolinas by providing competitions, education, support and benefits to golf clubs and golfers. The CGA is the second largest golf association in the country with over 700 member clubs represented by nearly 150,000 individuals.
The CGA annually conducts 48 championships and five team match competitions for men, women, juniors, and seniors. It also runs over 150 One-Day (net and gross) events as well as qualifying for USGA national championships.
The CGA serves golf in the Carolinas with numerous programs such as: the USGA Handicap System; tournament management software and support; course measuring and course/slope ratings; agronomy consultation; answers about the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, and Handicapping; Carolinas Golf Magazine; Interclub series; Tarheel Youth Golf Association; Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame; expense assistance for USGA Junior and Girls’ Junior qualifiers from the Carolinas; and the Carolinas Golf Foundation.
The CGF has distributed nearly $2,000,000 since 1977 to benefit Carolinas’ golf initiatives including junior and women’s programs.
