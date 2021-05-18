Tilly - ready to go home now!

Momma Sunny's babies are happy, healthy, sweet, funny kittens that are ready for their fur-ever homes. They have been exposed... View on PetFinder
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 2-8.
Consider the brakes applied.
Jonathan Oliphant led the Lake Norman football team to a rare win over perennial power Mallard Creek and a third-place finish in the I-Meck 4A…
The North Carolina Senate Wednesday passed Senate Bill 35, a bill aimed at raising the legal age of marriage in North Carolina by a 49-0 vote.…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 29-May …
On Unilever’s National Day of Service Friday, the Earnhardt family and The Dale Jr. Foundation combined with longtime partner Unilever to help…
Effective immediately, North Carolina is lifting most of its mandatory mask requirements, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday afternoon. In most setti…
This house is literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 6-12. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Mooresville High School will have one graduation ceremony May 29 at 8:30 a.m. in Coach Joe Popp Stadium after all, Mooresville Graded School D…
