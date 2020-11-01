Scott Hollifield: Listening to Billy Joe with a joyful heart

Billy Joe wrote a lot of 'em.

In fact, he penned all but one song on Waylon Jennings’ 1973 album, “Honky Tonk Heroes,” which helped launch the outlaw country movement, but only after threatening to whip Waylon’s butt for not listening to his songs like Waylon promised he would. Or so the story goes.

There are a lot of stories about Billy Joe. How he lost two fingers on his right hand in a saw mill accident. How he married the same woman three times. How he took a lot of drugs. How he took even more drugs after that. How he broke his neck Indian wrestling his best man on one of his wedding days. How he found the Lord. How he shot a guy in the face in a bar.

In fact, he’s probably the nicest fellow I ever shook hands with who shot a guy in the face in a bar.

As the story goes, in 2007 Billy stopped by a beer joint with one of his former wives when a fellow started making trouble — being rude, stirring his drink with a hunting knife, which most of us find annoying as all get out — and they ended up outside and the other guy ended up getting shot in the face with a .22, though not fatally.