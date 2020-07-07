Mooresville Board of Commissioners OK three rezoning requests

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved three conditional rezoning requests that will allow plans to move forward for a proposed single-family and townhome neighborhood on Rinehardt Road, a multi-family apartment complex on Statesville Highway and an age-targeted single-family development on Faith Road.
The board has twice before denied a controversial conditional rezoning request from MT Land LLC to build a residential development on 114 acres on Rinehardt Road near N.C. 115. But, third time was the charm Monday as the board, in a 4-2 vote, approved the developer’s request to change the properties’ zoning designation from Single Family Residential-2, or R-2, to Single Family Residential 3- with conditions, or R3-C.
Commissioners Bobby Compton, Thurman Houston, Barbara Whittington and Gary West voted to approve the rezoning request with Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Qualls and Commissioner Eddie Dingler opposing the motion.
Paul Shriver, of MT Land, LLC, plans to build a 339-unit development consisting of 225 single-family homes and 114 town-home units with a density of 2.97 units per acre on the property. The development, called Rinehardt Village, will also include a playground, walking trails and a public greenway.
“We’re just happy that we were able to finally work everything out,” said Shriver, after the vote. “We’ve gone back and forth with the town and with staff. Everybody’s had input. We’re never going to make everybody happy but we’re going to do our best to try and create the best community that we can.”
As part of the rezoning approval, MT Land agreed to a number of traffic improvement projects including the relocation of the intersection of Rinehardt Road and N.C. 150 to 900 feet east of its existing location. The company also agreed to the construction of a left-hand turn lane northbound on N.C. 115 and a right-hand turn lane southbound on N.C. 115 at the intersection with Rinehardt Road as well as a right-hand turn lane eastbound on Rinehardt Road at N.C. 115.
Shriver and his team scaled back the original scope of the project after the board twice denied rezoning requests because of its size. In January, Shriver came before the board for a rezoning request to build 355 residential lots including 110 single-family “active adult” homes, 131 single-family lots and 114 town home lots, as well as 7.6 acres of commercial space. This project had a density of 2.98 units per acre.
This concept plan had been scaled back to reduce the development’s density and the number of lots after the board initially denied landowner the original conditional rezoning request in early 2019. That plan included 492 lots including 256 town homes and 236 single-family attached homes with a density level of 3.8 homes per acre.
The development has long been met with opposition from residents who live along Rinehardt Road. On Monday night, a dozen or so residents pleaded with the board to deny the rezoning request expressing concern about the potential for increased traffic and the strain the neighborhood’s density level could have on Rinehardt Road where two new Mooresville Graded School District schools and a bus storage garage are to be built near N.C. 115.
Residents also worried about preserving the rural area and any potential health toxins related to environmental concerns.
But commissioners approved the request agreeing the project met the OneMooresville plan. West said he wasn’t thrilled about the project itself but liked the various road improvements he said were needed for the two new schools and bus lot to be built in the area.
In other business, the Board of Commissioners, in a 5-1 vote, approved the conditional rezoning request from BTR Communities Group, LLC to rezone property at 2357 Statesville Highway from Single Family Residential-2, or R-2, to Residential Mixed Use with Conditions, or RMX-C.
Bill Scantland, managing member with BTR Communities Group, told the board he plans to build a 48-unit multi-family development with a density of 6.93 units per acre on the seven-acre property. The project includes two three-story apartment buildings with one, two and three bedroom options, 84 parking spaces, a playground and picnic shelter.
Scantland told the board the multi-family development would be workforce housing targeting families and individuals in the 30-80 percent median income range. In Mooresville, that would include families and individuals making an annual income of $14,000-$58,000, he said.
Monthly rent would start at $394 for one bedroom-apartments increasing to $1,064 for the three bedroom apartments, Scantland said. This rent and estimated utilities would be capped at 35 percent of the tenants’ adjusted income, he said.
Qualls asked if this proposed development is considered HUD housing but Scantland said it is not. Instead, BTR Communities Group will apply for tax credits from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency to help fund the project’s $7.7 million cost, he said. If awarded these tax credits, the debt service on the project will be lower which allows the development to not require as much income in rent and keep the project as affordable housing, Scantland said.
If the development company is not awarded the grants, Scantland said the project would not move forward.
In June, the Planning Board recommended the denial of the rezoning request in a 6-1 vote last month saying the project was incompatible with the existing nearby single-family residential neighborhood and that its lower density rate requirement and limit of two stories on buildings were inconsistent with the OneMooresville Plan. But, Scantland argued Monday the proposed development would fit in perfectly in a part of town with train tracks, commercial businesses and a General Industrial, or GI, zoning designation to its south.
In exchange for approval, Scantland agreed to upgrade a portion of Whitman Circle to town standards including curb, gutter and sidewalks and install a left-hand turn lane onto Whitman Circle from N.C. 115 subject to approval from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Mooresville is in need of affordable housing, an aspect with which some of the commissioners agreed. West said he was not thrilled the proposed complex is so close to N.C. 150 and N.C. 115 but said there were some good aspects of the project. “We look at our young teachers or police officers or firefighters that are in that income range that I’d rather see live in Mooresville than outside of Mooresville,” West said. The only reason he was considering the project is because of the developer’s agreement to install a left-hand turn lane onto Whitman Circle from N.C. 115, West said.
Dingler said commissioners hear every day that there is a need for affordable housing and yet such housing projects don’t really fit in anywhere in town according to town planning documents. Houston agreed and said affordable housing projects need to go somewhere in Mooresville.
Planning and Community Development Director Danny Wilson said BTR Communities Group could move forward with a market grade multi-family development if the tax-credit funding does not come through because the company is under no legal town obligation to continue with its proposed affordable housing project.
Dingler said he would vote to approve the project in the good faith Scantland would move forward with the affordable housing aspect of the project. Dingler made the motion to approve the conditional rezoning request with the submitted concept plan and the road improvements. Houston seconded the motion.
West agreed. “If we’ve got to take it on faith, at least we made the effort on this,” West said.
The motion passed in a 5-1 vote with Compton voting to deny the request.
In other business, the Board of Commissioners, in a 6-0 vote, approved a conditional rezoning request from Norma Cloaninger for 34 acres at 459 and 461 Faith Road to change from Single Family Residential-2, or R2, to Single Family Residential-3 with conditions, or R3-C . Cloaninger plans to build 77 single-family lots with a density of 2.32 units per acre to build an age-targeted detached development.
