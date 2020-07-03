Town board of commissioners to consider agreement for the East-West Connector

The Mooresville Town Board of Commissioners will consider entering into an agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation for the East-West Connector project.
The project is to construct a new four-lane median-divided road between Langtree Road and N.C. 115.
The $21 million project will be partially funded through a $13.6 million grant from Fixing American’s Surface Transportation (FAST) funds. The agreement requires an $8 million match which is a mix of local and donated funds.
The town board will also consider a grant agreement under the 2019 BUILD transportation grants program with the U.S. Department of Transportation for $13.6 million.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St.
The board will also consider awarding contracts for the town’s diversity, inclusion, belonging and equity strategic plan, the Liberty Park Phase II design and 2021 street resurfacing projects.
The contract with Blythe Construction is not to exceed $1.7 million and is to mill, repave and re-stripe multiple streets in Mooresville. The Liberty Park Phase II design contract is with McAdams and Company and is for $509,465 which will bring the total contract among to $559,024.
The contract with the Kaleidoscope Group for the strategic plan is for $80,000 and the group will help the town with implementation of the strategic plan.
Other items on the regular agenda include:
» Conditional rezoning request from MT Land, LLC for properties on Rinehardt Road from Single Family Residential-2 to Single Family Residential-3 with conditions.
» Conditional rezoning request from BTR Communities, LLC for properties at 2357 Statesville Highway to go form Single Family Residential-2 to Residential Mixed Used with conditions.
» Conditional rezoning request from Norma Cloaninger for properties at 459 and 461 Faith Road to go from Single Family Residential-2 to Single Family Residential-3 with conditions.
» A Mooresville Youth Council Service Award will be presented to Nick Oberlin.
