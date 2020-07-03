Mooresville church welcomes new senior pastor

Southside Baptist Church, 525 South Broad St., Mooresville is announcing its new senior pastor, David Klinedinst III.
Pastor David came to the Lord while serving on a mission’s trip with the youth group in 1999. He graduated from Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake, Va., and in 2005 he earned a degree in philosophy from Liberty University. He attended seminary at Gordon-Conwell in Charlotte where he graduated with a Master of Divinity degree.
Klinedinst married Emily, his high school sweetheart, and they have three children, Madelyn, 11, Haydn, 10 and Ryland, 5.
It was noted that “he enjoys reading about the big issues of life including theology and philosophy, but also enjoys the smaller stuff like building a good fire and having a better cup of coffee while watching cartoons with his kids. You can usually catch him on his down time lost in his thoughts with a book or on a great day, fishing.”
Pastor David’s approach to ministry has been summarized as “stick to the text” as it was shared that “this principle has served him well working in different churches since his ordination in 2007.” Most of his work has been revitalization and urban church renewal, but loves to share Jesus with anyone that he engages with in conversation.
He looks forward to serving Christ at Southside Baptist Church and is “eager to meet all the people God has brought to Southside to serve His Kingdom in Mooresville,” it was noted.
Southside continues its re-entry process with the first service in the sanctuary today at 9 a.m. The second service will be in the fellowship hall at 10:15 a.m. Masks and physical distancing will be practiced.
Pastor David will continue his sermon series from Psalms, entitled “There is a Psalm for that.” He is encouraging the congregation to realize that “just as there is an app for everything, there is a Psalm for everything.”
The congregation has shared their welcome to Pastor David Klinedinst and his family.
