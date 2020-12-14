Christmas in downtown Mooresville

While it is different from past years downtown Mooresville at Christmastime, there is still lots going at the annual Mistletop Sip and Shop, which will continue next Friday from 6-8 p.m.

Stores are open during the Mistletop Sip and Shop event for people to stroll in, shop, see their beautiful decorations and enjoy Christmas goodies. There’s also hot cider or hot chocolate in some locations. Be sure to check out the store windows as there’s a contest going on as well.

Want to take some Christmas family photos? Visit the courtyard at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, where there are lots of lights and fun places to do just that.

On Tap, located at 188 N. Main St., is offering a Christmas movie. Be sure to bring your own chair and enjoy the show.

And if you enjoy seeing Christmas lights, don’t forget about the annual Downtown Holiday Light Spectacular that will be running every night starting at 5:30 p.m. throughout December featuring more than 175,000 lights set to music.