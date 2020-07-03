Community notes

Food Truck Friday
All are invited to join in for Food Truck Friday in the parking lot of St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, on July 31 from 5-8 p.m. There will be food, live music and lots of fun while practicing social distancing.
The food trucks that will be there include 22 Street Kitchen, Lobster Dogs, Roman’s All-Star Café, My Sausage Buddy and Icey Treats.
This community event is being sponsored by Little Way Preschool.
For more information, call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or email dauten@sainttherese.net.
Local NC drivers license office closed
The North Carolina License Plate Agency Mooresville location will be closed for vacation July 13-17.
Other license offices in Iredell County will be open during that period. The office is open every week until that time.
Parking lot bazaar
St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will be having a bazaar in its parking lot Aug. 1 from 7 a.m. to noon. Vendors may purchase two parking spaces (18 foot by 18 foot) for $25. There are 112 spaces available that can be purchased by July 29. Participants can sell from their car and the empty space next to it. Additional spots on either side also can be purchased.
To purchase spaces, call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or email dauten@sainttherese.net.
All are invited to come to buy or sell. The event is sponsored by Little Way Preschool.
Musical scheduled
Lee Street theatre in Salisbury is working hard to bring back audiences with 9 to 5 the musical, based on the 20th Century film including songs and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick.
Lee Street will run 9 to 5 Aug. 28-29, Sept. 4-5 and Sept. 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. at the theatre, which is located at 329 North Lee St., Salisbury. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students and are available online at leestreet.org or by calling the theatre at 704-310-5507. Seating is limited due to pandemic restructuring and social distancing in the theatre and are reserved seating only.
