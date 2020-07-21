Community notes

Food Truck Friday
All are invited to join July 31 from 5-8 p.m. for Food Truck Friday in the parking lot of St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. There will be food, live music and lots of fun while practicing social distancing.
The food trucks that will be there include 22 Street Kitchen, Lobster Dogs, Roman’s All-Star Café, My Sausage Buddy and Icey Treats. This community event is being sponsored by Little Way Preschool.
Details: Call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or email dauten@sainttherese.net.
Services offered
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville has a weekly Bible study of the Psalms on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. under the Portico. Bring a chair and Bible. On Sundays, they offer a parking lot service at 10 a.m., and they are conducting services in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. with social distancing observed and masks.
Parking lot bazaar
St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will be having a bazaar in its parking lot Aug. 1 from 7 a.m. to noon. Vendors may purchase two parking spaces (18’x18’) for $25. There are 112 spaces, which can be purchased by July 29. Participants can sell from their car and the empty space next to it. Additional spaces can be purchased on either side.
To purchase spaces, call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or email dauten@sainttherese.net.
All are invited to come to buy or sell. The event is sponsored by Little Way Preschool.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!