Community notes

Local NC drivers license office closed
The North Carolina License Plate Agency Mooresville location will be closed for vacation from July 13-17.
Other license offices in Iredell County will be open during that period. The office is open every week until that time.
Services offered
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville is offering a Facebook sermon each Sunday at 10 a.m. and a parking lot service at 11 a.m. A Bible study class studying Psalms is also being offered. The group meets Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the church parking lot. Bring a chair and a Bible.
Farmers market
The Mooresville Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Liberty Park, 255 East Iredell Ave., Mooresville. The market, which is hosted by the Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department, will continue until Sept. 5 offering fresh produce as it comes into season and other homegrown and homemade items.
Those wishing to participate may email nsloop@mooresvillenc.gov.