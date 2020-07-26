Community notes

Reunion canceled
The 138th meeting of the Isenhour reunion, which was scheduled for Aug. 8, has been canceled due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and other factors such as the availability of a suitable location. The members of the family are asked to pass this information along to others when possible. Plans are to resume the annual gathering in 2021 to continue the tradition. For information, call Kevin Johnson at 704-662-8638.
Food Truck Friday
All are invited to join in July 31 from 5-8 p.m. for Food Truck Friday in the parking lot of St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. There will be food, live music and lots of fun while practicing social distancing.
An updated list of food trucks that will be at the event are 22 Street Kitchen, Ady’s Pita on the Go, Lobster Dogs, Roman’s All-Star Café, My Sausage Buddy, Icey Treats Italian Ice and Royal Fluff Cotton Candy.
This community event is being sponsored by Little Way Preschool, and all are invited to attend. For details, call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or email dauten@sainttherese.net.
Services offered
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, has a weekly Bible study of the Psalms on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. under the portico. Bring a chair and Bible. On Sundays, the church offers a parking lot service at 10 a.m., and is conducting services in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. with social distancing observed and masks.
Parking lot bazaar
St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will be having a bazaar in its parking lot Aug. 1 from 7 a.m. to noon. Come by and shop for treasures and treats. There will be vendors selling jewelry, handmade American Girl doll clothes, crafts, children’s Disney-print masks and much more. Little Way Preschool will be selling concessions as well.
For more information, call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or email her at dauten@sainttherese.net.
