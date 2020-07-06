Community notes
View Comments

Community notes

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Services offered

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, has a weekly Bible study of the Psalms on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. under the portico. Bring a chair and Bible. On Sundays, they offer a parking lot service at 10 a.m. and, beginning July 12, they will have a service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. with social distancing observed and masks.

Food Truck Friday

All are invited July 31 from 5-8 p.m. for Food Truck Friday in the parking lot of St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. There will be food, live music and lots of fun while practicing social distancing.

The food trucks that will be there include 22 Street Kitchen, Lobster Dogs, Roman’s All-Star Café, My Sausage Buddy and Icey Treats. This community event is being sponsored by Little Way Preschool.

Details: Call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or email dauten@sainttherese.net.

Blood drive

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a blood drive July 13 at 3 p.m.

Parking lot bazaar

St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville will be having a bazaar in its parking lot Aug. 1 from 7 a.m. to noon. Vendors may purchase two parking spaces (18’x18’) for $25. There are 112 space available and may be purchased by July 29. Participants may sell from their car and the empty space next to it. You may purchase additional spots on either side.

To purchase spaces, call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or email dauten@sainttherese.net.

All are invited to come to buy or sell. The event is sponsored by Little Way Preschool.

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local farmers market continues to grow
Commerce

Local farmers market continues to grow

Every Saturday, the Mooresville Farmers Market is open for customers to come and browse the booths of the various vendors set up at Liberty Pa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics