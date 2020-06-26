Field of Flags set to wave July 4th weekend

The Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman will host the 2020 Field of Flags, presented by BestCo, during July 1-5 on the lawn of the Lowe’s YMCA, 170 Joe Knox Ave., Mooresville.
Six hundred American flags will be placed and fly on the field in honor or memory of veterans, active military and first responders.
This is the fifth consecutive annual display of patriotism, moving from its usual Memorial Day Weekend due to COVID-19, to the All-American holiday of the July 4th weekend.
The Field of Flags will be built by 75 volunteers on July 1 beginning at 9 a.m. and will host a first flag ceremony at 10 a.m. with local dignitaries. The field, which will fly through July 5 at noon, will be open to the community to visit with proper social distancing.
Dedicated flag kits cost $35 and will belong to the purchaser after the weekend. Proceeds from sales will benefit the Exchange Club’s programs of service of Americanism, community service, youth and the national project of the prevention of child abuse all here in the Mooresville-Lake Norman community.
To purchase a flag, visit https://www.mooresvillelknexchange.org/Flag. Flags will also be available for purchase at the Lowe’s field during the weekend.
A digital ceremony will be available for viewing on July 5.