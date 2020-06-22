Local farmers market continues to grow

Every Saturday, the Mooresville Farmers Market is open for customers to come and browse the booths of the various vendors set up at Liberty Park, 255 East Iredell Ave., Mooresville.
Held from 8 a.m. to noon, the farmers market, which is hosted by the Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department, will continue until Sept. 5 offering fresh produce as it comes into season. In addition to fruits and vegetables, other items available for purchase range from honey, cookies, jams, salsas and dips to cloth masks, clay earrings and jerky dog treats.
Nikki Sloop, events and marketing coordinator for the Town of Mooresville Parks and Recreation, shared that when visiting the market, please “enter on the playground side and exit on the restroom side,” thus helping with the proper flow of foot traffic.
On certain dates, the Donut I Love You food truck will be on site with fresh, hot chocolate and gourmet donuts for sale on July 11, Aug. 1, 8 and 15 and 22. There will also be a “sandwich express” food truck offering breakfast every Saturday.
Vendors that are participating in the market at the present time are Bugs Bees, Happy Hill Farm, Kind Market Co., McCreery Mud Co., LLC, Relax Essential, Sophie’s Pet Boutique, Stephens Produce and Winchell’s Flowers.
Sloop shared that “each week there are different vendors, and we are adding more every week.” Visitors are thus encouraged to visit each week she noted and arrive early as the produce sells out quickly.
One criterion to being a vendor is to offer homegrown or homemade items for sale, as, she noted, “it is a producers market not a craft market.” Also they are looking for vendors that will commit to the entire season. Those wishing to participate may email her at nsloop@mooresvillenc.gov.