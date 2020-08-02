Mooresville commissioners to consider $1.7M East-West Connector contract

The Mooresville Town Board of Commissioners will consider a $1.7 million contract for Phase I of the East-West Connector project.
The contract will be discussed at the commissioners meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St.
The contract under consideration is to RK&L for $1,720,961.71 for design, utility relocation and railroad coordination for Phase I. The project includes approximately 9,000 linear feet of new three- and four-lane road connecting Langtree Road to N.C. 115.
A contract for the fleet maintenance expansion project will also be considered. The contract, to Encompass Building Group Inc., is for $1,830,500 for expansion of the heavy duty area of the existing facility as well as creation of a new parking lot. It will also include construction of an additional small engine repair bay.
The board will also consider awarding a contract to Carolina Grading and Utilities Inc. for $805,612.10 for the Mooresville Pump Station Rehabilitations project. The contract consists of concrete rehabilitation and re-coating of the wet walls at the Reeds Creek and South Iredell life stations and addition of screening equipment at the South Iredell life station.
Among the other items on Monday’s agenda are:
Rezoning requests for property on Haney Drive from single family residential to general industrial and property at 459 Brawley School Road from single family residential to corridor mixed used.
Consider a text amendment request to allow above ground electrified fences.
Requests for utility services (water only) from Keeney Builders LLC for 148 Shinnville Road and 220 E. Waterlynn Road.
Consider authorizing Town Manager Randy Hemann to enter into a contract with Iredell County for reimbursement of $984,711.40 for allowable COVID-19 related expenditures.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!