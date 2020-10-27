Three Mooresville Girl Scouts earn Gold Award

Three Mooresville Girl Scouts recently earned the highest award in Girl Scouting, the Girl Scout Gold Award.
Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont announced that Mara Vicario, Jenna Harris and Gabby Gazaille earned the award.
Vicario, daughter of Albert and Sally Vicario and a member of Girl Scout Troop 10082, noticed that the special needs students at her school, Pine Lake Preparatory, needed a way to become more involved with school activities. She built a coffee cart that was portable, light and easy to use so they could make, sell and deliver coffee to the teachers. The cart is a great way for the special needs students to be involved with the rest of the student body while working on occupational and social skills. Vicario also created a manual and YouTube video so others could see how she built her cart and replicate it.
Harris, daughter of Brian and Tina Harris and a member of Girl Scout Troop 10081, created a prayer garden at Serenity House in Mooresville in memory of her grandmother. She created a cross for the space, along with a variety of plants and rock features.
Gazaille, daughter of Jeff and Laurie Gazaille and a member of Girl Scout Troop 10121, started a reading-to-animals program at the Lake Norman Humane Society called Tales for Tails. Volunteers of any age can come and read to the animals anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour. The reading helps to combat stress and anxiety in the animals that are living in the shelter. For more information about this project, visit https://sites.google.com/view/talesfortails/home.
The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, recognizing girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and carrying out her project, which must benefit the community and have long lasting impact.
“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award designation is truly a remarkable achievement. It is the culmination of so many things — from a girl’s self-discipline and leadership abilities to time management and the creativity, initiative and mastery of skills it takes to complete these kinds of projects,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. “Every girl who earns this prestigious award is making a difference not only in her community, but her own life as well. The skills gained through the Gold Award process are ones that will be used often in her future endeavors.”
