Three Mooresville Girl Scouts earn Gold Award

Three Mooresville Girl Scouts recently earned the highest award in Girl Scouting, the Girl Scout Gold Award.

Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont announced that Mara Vicario, Jenna Harris and Gabby Gazaille earned the award.

Vicario, daughter of Albert and Sally Vicario and a member of Girl Scout Troop 10082, noticed that the special needs students at her school, Pine Lake Preparatory, needed a way to become more involved with school activities. She built a coffee cart that was portable, light and easy to use so they could make, sell and deliver coffee to the teachers. The cart is a great way for the special needs students to be involved with the rest of the student body while working on occupational and social skills. Vicario also created a manual and YouTube video so others could see how she built her cart and replicate it.

Harris, daughter of Brian and Tina Harris and a member of Girl Scout Troop 10081, created a prayer garden at Serenity House in Mooresville in memory of her grandmother. She created a cross for the space, along with a variety of plants and rock features.