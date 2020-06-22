Iredell County announces adoption of Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan

Iredell County has announced the adoption of a systemwide Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
Beginning in November 2019, Iredell County embarked on a strategic process to create a Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Iredell County hired GreenPlay, LLC, a nationally known parks and recreation management consulting firm (www.greenplayllc.com) to coordinate and oversee the planning process.
During the five-month process, a thorough evaluation was conducted on existing parks, recreational facilities, programs, staffing and funding resources to determine the current and future level of services needed for the community.
More than 700 participating stakeholders, including staff, residents, community leaders, elected officials from various municipalities, representatives of community organizations, local recreation providers, and randomly selected survey respondents, provided feedback and content for the plan through surveys, focus group meetings, public forums, and interviews.
The plan will lay the framework and foundation for Parks and Recreation goals and objectives over the next 10 years by prioritizing the needs and desires for upgrading and improving county-owned parks, recreational facilities, amenities, programs, and services.
“We appreciate the input from residents, and are very proud of the energy, effort and work that went into the process. We know we have some challenges ahead, and look forward to our next steps” said Michelle Hepler, Parks and Recreation director.
The previous Recreation Master Plan was adopted in 2008, with a small addendum in 2016. Having a current and relevant plan not only guides the direction of parks and recreation in the community, but it also provides competitive points when applying for grant funding with many local, state and federal agencies.
To view the fully adopted Parks and Recreation Master Plan, located on the county website, visit https://bit.ly/2NxBxl3.