Rotary Club of Top of the Lake announces evening meetings

The Rotary Club of Top of the Lake – Mooresville announced it now has an evening club meeting option in addition to its weekly breakfast meetings.
Top of the Lake-Mooresville Rotary club has held weekly breakfast meetings for more than 16 years, and continues to meet at Victory Lanes on Thursday mornings at 8:15. In the last month, the club has added an additional meeting opportunity for those whose schedule does not allow early morning meetings. Evening meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 6 to 7 at Bro g meetings are full Rotary members of Top of the Lake, enjoying the same benefits and obligations as all of the club members.
The first three members of the “evening club” are Robert “Bob” ZaryBnicky, owner of All Star Plumbing, Edward “Ed” Tarantino, Jr. and Arthur “Art” Piervencenti, partners in the law firm Piervencenti & Tarantino Law, PLLC. Both ZaryBnicky and Piervencenti are former members of Top of the Lake-Mooresville but were unable to attend morning meetings on a regular basis due to the conflict with their business. Tarantino is a former member of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Rotary club.
Ben Baker, club president of the Top of the Lake-Mooresville and owner of BrandSpeed, said “We have so many people in our community who want to serve but cannot attend a typical morning meeting due to work schedules. The evening meeting is perfect for new members, especially young professional who are focused on their career but still want to give back. I’m so excited to see so many in Iredell County who want to work with us to serve our community and beyond.”
The Rotary Club of Top of the Lake-Mooresville is an organization dedicated to serving the underprivileged and underserved in this community and around the world. The club has about 40 members who are business professionals (a few are retired) living and working in the Mooresville area.
For further information regarding this announcement, or the Rotary Club of the Top of the Lake – Mooresville, contact Deborah Bowen at 704-201-5953 or Ed Tarantino at 704-360-8181.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!