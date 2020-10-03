WE ARE ALL BROTHERS: Veterans group presents $10,000 check to PVAC

Veterans helping veterans.

That’s what Michael Cook, commander of Chapter 15-10 of Lenoir of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, said of what it means to help as the group gathered to present a check for $10,000 to volunteers of the Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council.

“It means everything, that’s our mission,” said Cook about helping these veterans. “Everything we do is for veterans.”

Pete Meletis, president of the non-profit organization, accepted the check on behalf of PVAC and thanked the association for their gift.

“We appreciate all you have done,” Meletis shared, and “we are going to put this to good use. It’s going to go to veterans.”

The monies, which were donated, came from a grant the association had received. The ability to receive this amount, noted Cook, was based on what the group had previously raised thus enabling them to ask for this amount.

The area chapter, which has 52 members, had sponsored a ride last October as well as holding another benefit the year prior, said both Cook and Rick Goforth, the N.C. State Representative at Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.