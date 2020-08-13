Carrigan couple to celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Wade Pharr Carrigan and Phyllis Towell Carrigan of Mooresville will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 20, 2020.
Married Aug. 20, 1950 by the Rev. William Beckham at Prospect Presbyterian Church in Mooresville, the honored couple are the children of the late Bruce Reid and Elizabeth Linker Carrigan and Andrew Jackson and Annie Lee Towell.
The Carrigan’s have three children, Doug Carrigan and wife Kelly of Mooresville, Jan Carrigan Payne and husband Dwight of St. Simons Island, Ga. and Tom Carrigan and wife Connie of Raleigh. They have six grandchildren, Jonathan Payne and wife Emily of Austin, Texas, Michael Payne of Atlanta, Ga., Jamison Carrigan and wife Kristin of Bloomington, Ill., Sam Carrigan of Winston-Salem and Elizabeth Carrigan and William Carrigan, both of Mooresville, and two great grandchildren, Addie and Georgia Payne of Austin, Texas.
Not many people are lucky enough to have been born in Mooresville and to have lived here all their lives. Wade and Phyllis are two such people – one born in the home on Shearers Road and raised by a mother who worked in a textile mill from the time she was 11 years old, and the other as a member of the third generation born on a farm where two more generations continue to live in the old home place.
Growing up, Wade was a true farm boy who could drive anything; therefore, when Mooresville High School needed a bus driver, they asked Wade. He agreed and after a little training got his driver’s license while driving a school bus – as long as Wade didn’t tip over the milk bottle in the front aisle of the bus, he was legal on the road.
He then met a pretty young lady named Phyllis Towell who was a few years younger than him and played on the girls’ basketball team. During their courtship, they often enjoyed a double scoop of ice cream for 10 cents at the Deluxe Ice Cream Parlor, which, by the way, is where the school buses were parked.
Their class reunions always include Deluxe Ice Cream to this day. Wade and Phyllis also spent time with their friends watching the Mooresville Moors play baseball on a field not far from Phyllis’ house.
On Aug. 20, 1950, Wade and Phyllis were the last couple to be married in the old sanctuary at Prospect Presbyterian Church, and they have been active members ever since. Their life together has been spent loving the land and their family.
Wade is a dairyman, a farmer and an avid conservationist. His life’s passion has been caring for our soil and water resources. He was a past president and board member, respectively, of the North Carolina and the National Associations of Soil and Water Conservation. He was recognized for his work by being inducted into the NC Association’s Hall of Fame, the Southeastern District’s Hall of Fame and by receiving the Order of the Longleaf Pine from Gov. Jim Hunt several years ago. Visitors to the Jim Graham building at the NC State Fairgrounds can find Wade’s NC Soil & Water Conservation Hall of Fame plaque hanging in the main hallway. Wade is a familiar face at Carrigan Farms where he continues to assist his son Doug.
Phyllis is well known in the community as a compassionate person who helps many in their time of need. She has filled thousands of shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child and has spearheaded numerous other charitable causes throughout her life. She continues to use the bountiful produce of the farm for both the nourishment of her family and for the community.
The pair has travelled to six continents, including Africa where they travelled to Ghana for mission trips with the Presbyterian Church. They have established a fund through the Presbyterian Foundation to support clean water projects in Ghana and throughout the world. Their lifelong passion for both conservation and helping others is embodied in this mission.
Although not educated beyond high school, Wade, MHS Class of ’47 and Phyllis, MHS Class of ’49, both believe that education is vital and have instilled a love of learning in their children and grandchildren, as evidenced by the fact that all of their children and grandchildren have graduated from college.
Wade and Phyllis have continued to grow intellectually and to be open to change throughout their lives. Wade always seeks new and improved farming methods and keeps up with current affairs. Phyllis delights in completing a daily crossword puzzle and in trying new recipes and innovative ways to preserve the fresh fruits and vegetables produced on the farm.
Their greatest joy is in providing loving support for their family, friends and community. They are among the first to celebrate in times of happiness and to provide comfort in times of sorrow.
Wade and Phyllis’ family had hoped to celebrate this momentous occasion with a party at the Carrigan Farms Rock Quarry, but due to the COVID-19 virus, that will not be possible at this time.
