Make the most of your health insurance

During the fall and as the holidays approach, it’s easy to forget to take advantage of your insurance benefits. Every fall, individuals should direct their full advantage of paid-up deductibles or available funds in Flexible Spending Accounts.

“In considering their health care needs, people should also consider the best strategy for using their available health insurance plan benefits,” said Stephen Midkiff, CEO, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. “Now is the time to take advantage of unused benefits to complete outstanding treatments or recommended tests or procedures.

Most health insurance plans have a deductible requirement — a predetermined amount of health care expense that must be covered before the plan begins paying the majority of (if not all) remaining expenses. Midkiff says it’s crucial to know how close you are to meeting your deductible — or if you’ve already met it “because once you reach that threshold, you have a limited window of opportunity to obtain health care services and have the bulk of that expense covered by your plan. Remember: a new year brings a new deductible,” he says.