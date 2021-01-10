Children are learning lessons during global pandemic

For years, the success of our students has been measured by two arbitrary constructs — proficiency and time. They are arbitrary because there is no law of nature that says a child must read by a certain date, nor is there a universally accepted catalog of core knowledge. What has been taught and when it has been taught has always been dynamic, ever changing. These two constructs, proficiency and the time in which it must be achieved, vary according to the influences of culture, history, politics, religion, economics and societal values.
Currently, what is taught in N.C. and when it is taught is determined by legislators, few of whom are educators. Legislators are not trained in child development or instructional pedagogy, yet they mandate benchmarks that our children must meet within a set period of time. If children do not meet these benchmarks, as defined by a single test, they are failures.
Science informs us that children acquire and develop skills at different rates of time and in different ways. Each of us is born with different natural talents and interests, many of which are not valued or nurtured within the arbitrary construct of the current curriculum. Current research also tells us that interpersonal skills like compassion, resiliency, cooperation, creativity and problem solving are far more valuable and predictive of future success than the set of specific facts and academic skills we impose on our children, particularly our youngest learners.
All of this is vitally important to understand and remember now, more than ever, because there is a collective cry across the land that our children are falling behind. However, this begs a more important question … behind in what and behind whom? Our kids are only falling behind in the arbitrary curriculum filled with developmentally inappropriate skills and outdated expectations measured by a grossly flawed testing program on a completely arbitrary timeline.
So, what are our kids (and all of us) learning from the unique learning experience brought about in the current global crisis? They are learning to adapt to change. They are learning to cope with adversity. They are learning to think more about how their individual actions impact the common good. They are learning to be creative in their approach to solving problems and overcoming challenges. They are learning to take more individual responsibility for their learning. They are learning more about their individual learning styles and preferences. They are learning to appreciate the skill set of their teachers and the intangible benefits of attending school. Finally, perhaps the most important lesson is yet to be learned. They will learn that true strength of character is borne from adversity and failure only comes when you quit trying.
Deborah Marsh is a member of the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education.