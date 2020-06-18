Coalition strives to bring equality to N.C. education

A new education coalition launched Wednesday, explaining statewide efforts to correct educational inequity for students of color, in low-income families, in rural communities or with disabilities.

Communities for the Education of Every Child NC is a group of organizations and individuals trying to improve public education services for students of oppressed populations. The coalition held a Zoom conference to announce its launch.

The coalition is basing its demands off of 1994 court case Leandro V. North Carolina. In the case, five school districts argued they were not receiving enough funding from the state, and state courts found, in 1997 and 2004, that all students have the right to a sound, basic education regardless of the wealth a community has.

In 2019, an independent consultant finished a report including eight critical needs.

Now, the coalition is trying to have the NC General Assembly pass two bills. The bills would distribute $141 million to public education, specifically focusing on making public education more equitable and changing the grading system for schools.

Mark Dorosin, a lawyer involved with the Leandro case, said the bills also suggested a measurement of segregation in school quality report cards.

“We are in a season right now that has not been seen in 50 years or longer,” the Rev. Paul Ford said. “We are in a season where a moment must become a movement.”

Ford said education equity will be a defining issue of the time. Creating education equity isn’t about fair. It’s about what’s right and just.