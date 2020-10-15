Community notes

Fun at Fieldstone

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will host a Halloween parking lot dance with Special Olympics. The event, scheduled for Oct. 23 from 6-8 p.m., will be socially distanced with masks. All are welcome to join them for some fun.

On Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m., the church will be having hot dogs and s’mores around the fire pit, weather permitting. Bring your own drink.

Preschool

Little Way Preschool at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, has openings in its Pre-K program. For more information, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool, contact Dayna Auten at dauten@sainttherese.net or call 980-444-2305.

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting online classes in October. Registration is required for the free courses. A separate link will be emailed after registration. For information and to register for each, visit www.LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the events are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lrnmc.com for other options.