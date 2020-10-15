Community notes

Fun at Fieldstone
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will host a Halloween parking lot dance with Special Olympics. The event, scheduled for Oct. 23 from 6-8 p.m., will be socially distanced with masks. All are welcome to join them for some fun.
On Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m., the church will be having hot dogs and s’mores around the fire pit, weather permitting. Bring your own drink.
Preschool
Little Way Preschool at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, has openings in its Pre-K program. For more information, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool, contact Dayna Auten at dauten@sainttherese.net or call 980-444-2305.
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting online classes in October. Registration is required for the free courses. A separate link will be emailed after registration. For information and to register for each, visit www.LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the events are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lrnmc.com for other options.
Upcoming classes are an infant/CPR Oct. 20 from 6:30-9 p.m. including CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks' gestation. Bring a life-sized doll for participation.
The second is a two-part childbirth education course Oct. 21 and 28 from 6:30-9 p.m. on both dates. The classes will meet via Google Meet and include information on the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36-37 weeks’ gestation.
